Eagles Captain Praises 'Genius' Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have struck gold with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who previously served as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach of the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Since Parker's hiring, he has put together an impressive defensive coaching staff, which has brought some excitement to the fan base.

While many current Cowboys players have been hyping up the hiring, it is what his former players have been raving about that should add to the excitement for the future.

MORE: Cowboys Land ‘Troy Polamalu-Level' Safety, Downhill LB in Recent NFL Mock Draft

Most recently, Eagles captain Zack Baun praised Parker as a "genius," who knows how to communicate with the players. Baun made his comments during an interview with Clarence Hill of All DLLS during the 2026 Pro Bowl Games.

Zack Baun Says Cowboys DC Christian Parker Is A "Genius" 🤓 pic.twitter.com/SQ8v3LFbXm — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) February 4, 2026

"I think he's a genius. He's done some really good stuff for us, and it's worked out really well. Super detail-oriented, smart football mind," Baun said. "He's always looking at insights from the players and asking us what they like and what they're trying to do as well.

"They're going to be crazy coming in against him? It'll be cool. It'll be cool. Yeah, that's my guy."

MORE: Quinnen Williams Raves About New Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Christian Parker

Baun joins the likes of Eagles All-Pro cornerback Cooper DeJean and 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos, who both had incredible things to say about Parker's abilities as a coach.

Let's hope the hiring lives up to the hype, because the Cowboys' defensive backfield is in desperate need of a boost after finishing dead last in the league in passing defense. Dallas allowed 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

6 Dallas Cowboys Dream Targets in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands 'Unique' Hybrid LB, CB With 'Serious Gas'

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Cowboys 'Most Likely' Cap Casualties Include 53-Game Starter, All-Pro DT

George Pickens' Dallas Cowboys Future Appears to be Written on the Wall