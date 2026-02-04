Cowboys Land ‘Troy Polamalu-Level' Safety, Downhill LB in Recent NFL Mock Draft

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys have their sights set on fixing their porous defense.

Hiring Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator is a positive step, plus taking the Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator is another plus.

With Parker and many of his assistants in place, the Cowboys will turn their attention to fixing the roster. They make progress by landing two Ohio State studs in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson.

Pick 12: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Early mocks had Caleb Downs going much higher than No. 12, but the idea of him being there for Dallas has gained steam lately. If he is indeed there, this pick makes too much sense, especially if Wilson’s pro comp of Troy Polamalu is accurate.

”Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit,” Wilson wrote.

“Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch Jr. slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.”

Pick 20: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes LB Sonny Styles reacts in the in the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

After adding Ohio State’s top defensive back, the Cowboys land Sonny Styles with their second pick in this mock. Styles is a converted safety who has great coverage skills, but still plays with downhill aggression.

”Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense,” Wilson wrote.

“Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence and the kind of versatility coaches love.”

