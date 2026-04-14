4 Under-the-Radar Options For Dallas Cowboys at No. 20 in 2026 Draft

The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL draft armed with two first-round picks, but there has been plenty of discussion about a potential trade into the top 10 to target a top defensive talent.

While trading up would be the flashy move and one that owner and general manager Jerry Jones would love to steal the headlines on draft day, it may not be the best approach.

Dallas has several needs on defense, with holes at all three levels, so some have been urging the team to stay put. By standing firm and using both first-rounders on defensive prospects, the Cowboys can land multiple players who could be impact players on Day 1.

And the way things are shaping up, there are a handful of intriguing prospects who could fall into the team's lap at No. 20 overall.

Cowboys insider Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram recently discussed some options for Dallas at pick No. 20 that fans should familiarize themselves with. Naturally, they are all defensive stars and bring some incredible value in the late first round.

Late-Round Prospects To Watch

Miami Hurricanes EDGE Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dallas needs to bolster its pass rush, which has not been the same since trading away Micah Parsons before the start of last season. That's why Miami Hurricanes star EDGE Akheem Mesidor has been commonly linked to the Cowboys. While Rueben Bain Jr. is the more well-known of Miami's defensive prospects, Mesidor was just as productive.

Last season, Mesidor led the ACC with 12.5 sacks, while adding a whopping 17.5 tackles for a loss. With six years in college, Mesidor is also a polished product, and he comes with the experience Dallas needs if it wants to win now.

Other names that have been linked to Dallas would bolster the defensive backfield, which produced the league's worst pass defense a year ago. Names like San Diego State star Chris Johnson and Miami's Keionte Scott, who is arguably the best nickel cornerback in this year's draft class, are all strong options, but there appears to be a leader in the clubhouse for the No. 20 pick.

"I think Miami defensive end Akheem Mesidor, San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson, and Miami cornerback Keionte Scott are all defenders whom Cowboys fans should monitor," Harris wrote. "And if the Cowboys get to No. 20 and still haven’t taken a defensive back, I would definitely pencil in [Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood]."

Why Colton Hood Fits With Christian Parker in Dallas

Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Colton Hood returns an interception for a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The Tennessee cornerback who has received a majority of the attention throughout the draft process has been Jermod McCoy, who is coming off of a torn ACL, but Hood is not to be ignored. He is another player with plenty of collegiate experience, and he doesn't come with the injury concerns that would give Cowboys Nation a bad case of déjà vu.

Hood has been described as a press-man bully who "plays with box-safety physicality in coverage and run support." That physicality and versatility are what the revamped Cowboys defense is looking to add. Dallas' defense lacks physicality from its cornerbacks, and you won't have to worry about that with Hood, who is willing to put his foot in the dirt and come up in run support.

Hood recorded a career-high 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, and an interception returned for a touchdown during his junior campaign with the Vols. Hood, who began his college career at Auburn before a brief stop at Colorado with Cowboys legend Deion Sanders, added 8 passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

He is an elite playmaker, which is exactly what Christian Parker wants roaming his secondary.

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