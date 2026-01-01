5 players Cowboys should be scouting during New Year's bowl games

The Dallas Cowboys' season comes to an end on Sunday, and the focus will completely shift to fixing their roster. With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, they'll be able to add a couple of instant-impact players. They'll need to hit on both picks, since they won't be on the clock again until Round 4.

Many of the top-tier players will be in action during the College Football Playoffs, which includes the four games that will take place on New Year's Day. The day kicks off with Oregon and Texas Tech, followed by Alabama and Indiana. The night ends with Georgia and Ole Miss in an SEC battle

For the Cowboys, there will be plenty of players to keep an eye on, with these five standing out as some of the premier options they should be scouting.

LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Alabama defensive lineman LT Overton celebrates after sacking Wisconsin quarterback Danny O'Neil. | Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

LT Overton isn't one of the hottest names in the draft, but he's someone who will turn heads when he gets to the Scouting Combine. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 283 pounds, Overton has the versatility to play on the edge as well as inside as a 3-tech.

He's a powerful run-stuffer, who has raw traits as a pass-rusher. If he can develop his pass-rush moves, he has the potential to be a Pro Bowl defender.

Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Oregon OLB Matayo Uiagalelei, left, and Oregon DB Dillon Thieneman bring down Washington running back Jonah Coleman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another possible fit in the later part of Round 1 is Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder is a stud in the pass-rushing department and has the size to be a bully against the run. His numbers have gone down in 2025, after posting 10.5 sacks the previous season, but a strong showing in the playoffs could help his stock.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide OT Kadyn Proctor against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fans weren't thrilled when Tyler Booker was announced as the first-round pick in 2025, and they would be equally unimpressed with an offensive lineman in 2026. That said, it's a real possibility the Cowboys look to bolster the line once again, especially after the issues they've had in recent weeks with pass protection.

That's why Kadyn Proctor of Alabama is a name to watch. Standing 6-foot-6 and 369 pounds, Proctor possesses elite size and power. He could be the long-term answer at left tackle, which might be the only way to help Tyler Guyton, who can push for Terence Steele's spot on the right side.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen looks on during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

CJ Allen doesn't get as much love as Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles, but he's still one of the elite linebackers in this class. He has the range to play from sideline-to-sideline, and the IQ to wear the green dot and keep the defense on the same page.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the favorites of many mock drafts for the Cowboys is Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey. An incredibly explosive athlete, Bailey has 13.5 sacks this season after transferring from Stanford.

Bailey might not be a great run defender at this point in his career, but Dallas has players such as Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark who can handle that job. What Bailey does possess is exactly what they need, someone who can get to the quarterback in the blink of an eye.

