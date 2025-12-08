Stephen Jones raves about the Dallas Cowboys’ newest breakout star

The Dallas Cowboys have two elite wide receivers on their roster in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, which means they're naturally going to get plenty of attention.

While their work this season has been remarkable, the Cowboys have another breakout star emerging in his second season. Ryan Flournoy, a sixth-round pick from 2024, had his best game as a pro in Week 14, recording nine receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown during the loss to the Detroit Lions.

MORE: Dak Prescott gets unfairly harsh grade following Cowboys' Week 14 loss

It was the second time this season that Flournoy topped 100 yards, going for 114 on six receptions in their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. For the year, he now has 29 catches for 349 yards with three touchdowns.

His work has been impressive enough that executive vice president Stephen Jones was singing his praises on Monday. While appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Flournoy is becoming "a really solid NFL receiver."

"Yeah, I think he's obviously a long, physical player. You know, made his mark to start with on special teams, played really well, and now, you know, he's getting the job done and doing the same thing on the offensive side of the ball," Jones said.

"He's been a guy that we've always liked. He's always been somebody that makes plays, made plays in training camp in the red zone, and, you know, always felt like we had something there, but now he's obviously developing, you know, into a really solid NFL receiver."

#DallasCowboys EVP Stephen Jones praised WR Ryan Flournoy and how he's becoming a real threat in the receiving game this year. @kandc1053 pic.twitter.com/rRhg5CcPh0 — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 8, 2025

Ryan Flournoy has stepped up whenever needed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy makes a catch for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Flournoy stepped up in the second half against the Lions, after the Cowboys lost Lamb to a concussion. Lamb was also out with an ankle sprain when Flournoy recorded his previous career high against the Panthers.

He took a long path to the NFL, playing for three different colleges before being selected at No. 216 overall last year. Now, he's emerged as a legitimate WR3 on one of the top offenses in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys add 2 elite defenders in latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft

Jerry Jones leans into ‘daydream’ as Cowboys cling to fading playoff hopes

Broadcaster rips Cowboys’ conservative approach after settling for field goals

Dak Prescott pledges Cowboys fueled by anger will succeed

Dallas Cowboys starting safety fined nearly $12k by NFL