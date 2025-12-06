A three-game winning streak came to a sudden halt for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 when they lost 44-30 to the Detroit Lions.

During the loss, the Cowboys were once again struggling on defense. That's been the story for much of the season, as they find themselves at 6-6-1 despite boasting one of the best offenses in the NFL.

That's why Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network has them using both picks in Round 1 on defenders in his latest 3-round 2026 NFL mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 16: Dallas Cowboys: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dallas has been thrilled with the work of 2025 second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku. They're also suddenly loaded in the interior with Quinnen Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, and Kenny Clark. In this mock, they complete their starting lineup by adding Texas Tech's David Bailey.

"It makes sense that the Dallas Cowboys have struggled rushing the passer this year, especially after they traded Micah Parsons before the start of the 2025 NFL season. They have two first-round picks in 2026, though, which should give them the chance to upgrade up front," Infante wrote.

"David Bailey is pass-rushing lightning in a bottle, and he belongs in the first half of Round 1 in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. He’s a little undersized but brings impressive first-step acceleration, flexibility turning the corner, and an advanced understanding of how to use his hands to stack and shed blocks."

Bailey has 12.5 sacks in 12 games for the Red Raiders and would give Dallas some much-needed speed off the edge.

Round 1, Pick 27: C.J. Allen, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen in action against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kenneth Murray was exposed multiple times on Thursday night, especially in pass coverage. For some reason, Dallas doesn't trust Logan Wilson enough to bench Murray, so they have to wait until next year for an upgrade. That's exactly what they land in Georgia's C.J. Allen.

"Logan Wilson was a smart addition at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, but the Cowboys still need upgrades at the linebacker position. Luckily for them, the 2026 draft seems to be pretty deep at the position, especially in terms of potential first-round prospects," Infante wrote.

"With impressive speed, agility, instincts against the run, and consistent tackling form, C.J. Allen is a true rangy linebacker with elite range as a tackler. He has the potential to be one of the top linebackers in the league in due time."

Allen working alongside DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, and Shemar James would make the Dallas linebacker corps tough for opposing teams to deal with.

