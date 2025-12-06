Jerry Jones leans into ‘daydream’ as Cowboys cling to fading playoff hopes

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of missing the playoffs following their Thursday night loss to the Detroit Lions.

That ended their three-game winning streak and dropped their odds of making the postseason to just 9%. They're still alive, however, and can increase those odds to roughly 47% if they win out. Still, that means they will need a lot of help even if they win the final four games.

MORE: Every opposing offense is attacking the same Cowboys defender, and it's working

Jerry Jones understands what it will take, but he's remaining optimistic. While speaking to 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones said he likes to "daydream" and said "crazy things happen" in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, left, talks to Martha Ford during warmup between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys. | Junfu Han-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

"I, too, knew what was at stake about our odds of getting in the playoffs. We... We have a better team than we played last night. We do. Detroit is a good team, but we have a better team. And so can we literally win out? Of course, we can win out. Is it going to be hard? Double, of course, it is to win out," Jones said.

"And a lot of crazy things happen. And so I think very much that we should look at last night with what might have been. And I like to do that. Nothing wrong. I live in a lot of my past, and it never kept me from doing something for the future. and present day. So I like to daydream."

Jones also said there's a lot of work to be done, but he knows the Cowboys can play better than they did against the Lions.

"But we've got to look at the very narrow chance that if we get out here and play better than we played last night, yeah, we can be still playing when playoff time comes."

Jerry Jones on the #DallasCowboys' dwindling playoff odds:



"We have a better team than we played last night. We do. … Can we literally win out? Of course, we can win out. Is it going to be hard? Double of course it is. A lot of crazy things happen. ... I like to daydream..." pic.twitter.com/mbfNAQ2sIZ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 5, 2025

Dallas Cowboys final schedule

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey watches his field goal against the New York Giants. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the four remaining games on the schedule for the Cowboys.

Week 15: Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 16: Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 17: Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Week 18: Cowboys at New York Giants

Only the Chargers have a winning record out of these four teams and Dallas has already defeated Washington and New York. Winning out isn't out of the question, but can they get the help they need?

