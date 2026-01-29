Stephen Jones Reveals Expected Timeline to Finalize Cowboys Coaching Staff

The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff is coming together under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

After landing the job earlier this offseason, Parker has been working to fill out his staff. His latest potential move has caused excitement, with the Cowboys closing in on potentially hiring Arizona Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith

Parker has also met with Philadelphia Eagles assistant linebackers/defensive quality control coach Ronnell Williams, Minnesota Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin. Former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has also met with the team.

Dallas has competition for most of these candidates, but Stephen Jones believes they will wrap things up quickly. While scouting prospects at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, Jones was asked when their hirings might be finalized. He said the goal would be as early as this weekend.

“The goal would be by the weekend,” Jones said via Nick Harris. “Could it linger? It could. We’ve had a lot of great visits, and we got a lot of guys who are going to be coming in. We’ve made the next step that we want to bring them in here and get on board with them. Coach Schottenheimer and Christian will get in there and see what we can do with it, and hopefully we can get a lot of good coaches in here.”

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Fans are excited about a potential reset on the defensive side of the ball. Here's a look at how bad things were during the 2025 season.

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.

