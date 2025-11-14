Unreal stat proves Dallas Cowboys got it right in 2025 NFL draft
Throughout the offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans had their hopes set on a flashy playmaker in the 2025 NFL draft.
After sitting through a dreadful campaign, they had high hopes that Dallas would bring someone in to spark their offense with the 12th overall pick. Players such as Tetairoa McMillan, Emeka Egbuka, and Matthew Golden were all floated as possibilities.
Once the Cowboys were on the clock, however, the team went with Tyler Booker, a guard out of Alabama. Booker was considered one of the top players in the class, but his position didn’t have that “wow” factor.
MORE: Analyst identifies Cowboys top trade chip for 2026 NFL offseason
While it wasn’t a wildly popular pick, it’s been evident through the first half of the season that Booker was a home run selection. Known for being a bully in the run game, Booker has done well in that regard but has been unbelievable in pass protection.
As of Week 11, Booker has the fifth-lowest pressure rate among guards at just 4.6 percent.
Booker missed three games after suffering a high ankle sprain during the Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. He’s been back in the lineup for the past three contests, and has been phenomenal.
Cowboys need the Wall of Tylers in Week 11
Booker is now one of three first-round picks on the Dallas offensive line, and all three of those players are named Tyler.
Tyler Smith, who was recently signed to an extension, is among the best left guards in the game. Tyler Guyton, however, is still developing at left tackle.
This week, the “Wall of Tylers” will face Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders. In Week 10, the O-line struggled as a whole, which played a part in Dak Prescott’s subpar performance. If they’re going to get back on track this week, it will have to start with the line.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Dallas Cowboys players with the most to prove after bye week reset
3 Cowboys who deserve more snaps in the second half of the season
Cowboys midseason report card justifies NFL trade deadline activity
Updated NFC playoff picture shows just how much ground Cowboys must cover
Updated 2026 NFL draft order entering Cowboys' Week 10 bye week
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries