Cowboys make bold defensive statement in Round 1 of new 2026 NFL mock draft

With just one game left in the 2025 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys will soon turn their attention to the offseason. After watching the defense struggle to slow down veteran journeyman Josh Johnson in Week 17, it's more clear than ever just how much work they need on defense.

Dallas will have to aggressively attack their defensive roster this offseason, with the NFL draft being crucial. Armed with two picks in Round 1, the Cowboys can bring in two impact players.

MORE: Dak Prescott ready to 'push back' on crucial Dallas Cowboys decision

That's exactly what they do in a new 7-round mock draft from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Sports Network. That begins with an absolute game-changer at the linebacker position with their first pick.

Pick No. 13: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles pressures Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"In truth, we need to talk about Sonny Styles more as a safe top-ten prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. At 6-4, 243 pounds, he’s a relentless gap pursuit threat, a formidable stack-and-shed technician, an explosive and rangy attacker on the boundary, and he has expert zone feel in coverage as a former safety. He’s exactly what Dallas needs."

While most mock drafts have the Cowboys focusing on a pass rusher with their first pick, Sonny Styles could be just as much of a difference-maker. The converted safety can play against the run while also offering better coverage skills than someone his size should be able to.

MORE: Cowboys' Jadeveon Clowney outlines plan for 2026 NFL free agency

Dallas has been attacked at the linebacker position all season, and it's worked for their opponents. Adding Styles could change that.

Pick No. 19: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You can make a case for this being one of the best value additions of the first round in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Mansoor Delane took home the highest PFSN CB Impact grade in the nation with a score of 96.8. He sets himself apart with crisp fluidity, plant-and-drive quickness, instant reaction to stimulus, and infallible playmaking ability."

MORE: Emmitt Smith voices faith in Dallas Cowboys future during Netflix Christmas game

Trevon Diggs is likely done in Dallas and DaRon Bland has struggled to stay healthy. The Cowboys need more talent at cornerback and adding Mansoor Delane would give them that.

A potential No. 1 cornerback, Delane would instantly improve their secondary, although they still need plenty of work beyond this addition.

4 studs & 2 duds from Cowboys' narrow Christmas escape vs Commanders

Rapid reactions from Cowboys' aggressive Week 17 win over Commanders

Cowboys' Dak Prescott adds to franchise record book during Christmas Day win

Cowboys RB Javonte Williams' injury spoils Christmas for fantasy football owners

New Cowboys 2026 NFL mock draft gift wraps defensive stars for Dallas