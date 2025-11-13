Ashton Jeanty confident Raiders can attack weaknesses in Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys will be back in the spotlight in Week 11 as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Las Vegas comes into the weekend with a record of 2-7, and despite being the home team, they’re the underdogs. That’s not the norm for the Cowboys, who are just 3-5-1.
Their defense has been the main issue, which is why Ashton Jeanty believes the Raiders can have success. While speaking about the upcoming game, the rookie running back was complimentary of the Cowboys, and said the addition of Quinnen Williams should help them improve.
Still, he believes there are areas they can attack.
”They’ve got some great players, they just added another, Quinnen Williams on the interior, so I’m sure that will level up the kit front,” Jeanty said.
“But it’s a good all around team, but there’s definitely places where we can attack them and make great plays.”
The Raiders have reason to believe they can succeed against the Cowboys
It’s easy to look at the 2-7 record and think Las Vegas won’t have any success against Dallas, but we should know better than that at this point.
In their last outing, the Cowboys were facing backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett and had no answers. They also couldn’t slow down running back Emari Demercado, who had 79 yards on 14 attempts.
Jeanty has every reason to be confident in his offense this week, and it will be up to the Cowboys to rise to the challenge.
