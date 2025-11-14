Analyst identifies Cowboys top trade chip for 2026 NFL offseason
The 2025 NFL season is going by in a hurry. We’re already in Week 11, as the Dallas Cowboys just wrapped up their bye week.
They’re preparing for a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, which will feature the debut of two newly added players. Dallas picked up defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and linebacker Logan Wilson at the NFL trade deadline.
These moves should help their defense, but they’re not the only trades Dallas made this year. During the offseason, they brought in wide receiver George Pickens, linebacker Kenneth Murray, and cornerback Kaiir Elam via trades.
There was also the blockbuster move sending Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see them keep their eyes out again in 2026, but what if they wanted to trade someone for more draft capital? If they did, Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon dropped an interesting name by calling Osa Odighizuwa their top trade chip.
”It remains to be seen how the Cowboys will utilize Odighizuwa alongside Quinnen Williams as well as preseason acquisition Kenny Clark, but the fact is they could be positioned to leverage that newfound interior depth to improve elsewhere this offseason,” Gagnon wrote.
“You'd think they'd be more likely to move on from Odighizuwa, whose play has dropped off in 2025. That said, they'll probably stick with all three highly-paid linemen, leaving veteran Solomon Thomas as the obvious trade chip.”
Osa Odighizuwa not likely to be traded
If the Cowboys wanted to clear up some cap space, the most likely way they would do this is by moving on from Clark.
While he’s still a quality player, there’s an out in his contract that would allow the Cowboys to move on.
Of course, all this talk is premature since we still have to see how all three defensive tackles are employed before considering the future.
