Cowboy Roundup: Updated NFC East standings, Starting OT has breakthrough game
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it midway through the week, and we're inching closer to the team's return to the field for a regular Sunday afternoon showdown.
This week's game will be crucial as the team ramps up the competition with its second meeting against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who the team nearly scored an upset victory over in the NFL season opener.
Dallas has a lot of momentum following its dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, so it's crucial to stay consistent and to avoid taking another major step back.
If the Cowboys fail to show up on Sunday afternoon at home, it could put an end to any hope of reaching the postseason.
While we wait to see what the next few days hold, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the latest news and headlines making waves online and across social media.
Updated NFC East standings
- Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
- Dallas Cowboys (4-5-1)
- Washington Commanders (3-8)
- New York Giants (2-9)
The Cowboys' Week 12 meeting with the Eagles is a clash between the division's top two teams. Dallas can narrow the gap with an upset win, which leaves an outside chance that the team could make a surprising push for the NFC East title open.
Starting OT has breakthrough performance
Former first-round pick Tyler Guyton has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career, but Monday night's clash with the Raiders was one of the best performances to date. According to the PFF numbers, Guyton had one of his best performances as a pass blocker since entering the league.
PFF states Guyton allowed zero pressures against Maxx Crosby and "allowed only one pressure and zero sacks on 34 dropbacks, despite being one-on-one for 79.4% of his pass pro reps."
