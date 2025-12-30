Cowboys 'Hard Knocks' live stream: Watch 'In Season: NFC East' Episode 5 online

The Dallas Cowboys will cap off the 2025-26 NFL season on Sunday, January 4, with an NFC East showdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

But if Cowboys Nation is itching to see the team back in action before Week 18, they are in luck.

The latest episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will air on Tuesday night, reliving the action from the team's impressive Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders.

We will get to see some behind-the-scenes looks at the team's preparations for the game and sideline banter throughout the holiday clash.

George Pickens praying while CeeDee Lamb watches on during the game has me 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/5jFcUAll4p — ✭ Lacy ✭ (@FBCowboysQueen) December 30, 2025

"Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East will follow the reigning Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants, and the Washington Commanders during the final stretch of the NFL season," the official synopsis reads.

"From wins and losses to injuries and adversity, the series will capture an inside look at life in one of football’s most historic divisions. The series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber."

All of the information you need to watch the latest episode of Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East live online can be seen below.

'Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East' Episode 4 TV & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Episode Date: Tuesday, December 30

Episode Air Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: HBO

Live Stream: HBO Max

How To Watch Hard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East Live Stream Online

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes the ball against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If you have an HBO cable subscription or are subscribed to the streaming service, just head on over to HBO Max, type in your cable or satellite provider information, and you’re all set. If you have an internet-only subscription to HBO’s standalone streaming service HBO Max, click the link to plug in your login information.

