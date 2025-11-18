Quinnen Williams reflects on dominant Dallas Cowboys debut vs Raiders
The Dallas Cowboys made a splash at the NFL trade deadline when they sent a second-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and a 2027 first-rounder to the New York Jets in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
On Monday night, Williams made his debut with the team and immediately showed why the team was right to make take the big swing.
Williams was consistently making an impact, recording four tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven total pressures, five quarterback hits, and one tackle for a loss on the night.
Following the game, Williams reflected on his dominant debut in primetime, while his teammates also raved about the Cowboys' newest addition.
“All I just kind of needed to do was do my job,” Williams said. “Having a great group of guys around me makes it easier for me. … I don’t think one guy can change anything. I think the team itself, the guys around you, all 11 on the field, the coaching staff (all) makes the difference. One man doesn’t do nothing. This is not golf. It’s not tennis.
“Everybody is not perfect, but if we can continue to stack the good things and delete the bad things, I think we can transcend to be a great defense.”
Dominant defense here to stay?
Former No. 1 overall pick Jadevon Clowney praised the defensive line as a whole, saying, “We killed the run early and made them one-dimensional.
"That’s all you could ask for, (Williams) comes in and does his job. Him, Osa (Odighizuwa), and Kenny (Clark), we got three of the best defensive tackles in the league. What else are they supposed to do, besides dominate? I expect that for the rest of the year.”
Let's hope that Clowney's expectations become a reality after the early-season struggles on defense held the team back in a major way.
Up next for the Cowboys is a major NFC East showdown against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
