Dallas Cowboys stock report: How defensive reinforcements fared in season debuts
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the field on Monday night with some reinforcements in tow.
Not only did Dallas fans finally get to see new trade additions Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson, but they were also treated to the on-field returns from Malik Hooker, DeMarvion Overshown, and Shavon Revel - the latter two of which missed the first nine games of the season.
And boy did it make a difference, with Dallas holding Las Vegas Raiders to 236 total yards and 27 yards rushing in their dominant 33-16 win.
So how did each individual player fare? Let's take a look.
Quinnen Williams, DT
Williams, as many expect, was dominant in his first action with the Cowboys, finishing with 4 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and five quarterback hits - all in just 33 snaps. He was disruptive, he helped stuff a very talented running back in Ashton Jeanty, and he got after the quarterback.
All things the Cowboys desperately needed him to come in and do.
Logan Wilson, LB
Wilson played the second-most snaps out of any of the returners or newcomers on Monday night with 34, making two total tackles.
It wasn't the most impactful performance from the veteran, but his role should continue to grow going forward.
DeMarvion Overshown, LB
Overshown played 31 snaps on Monday night, making one tackle. He was on a 'pitch count' heading into the game, so it should come as no surprise that he didn't play as much as he wanted. That said, he is still making progress and felt good after his first game in almost a year.
"I was smiling the whole game, doing what I do, and that's keeping the energy up and running around. ... We played with energy. We played with fire," Overshown said after the game. "It felt good. I've been practicing, but being in a game it's a different thing. Shaking the rust off. When you play with the guys I'm surrounded with, they make my job 20 times easier. I didn't have to do nothing special."
Shavon Revel, CB
Another highly anticipated debut for Dallas, rookie corner Shavon Revel played his first snaps of NFL football on Monday night. He played just 19 snaps, making one tackle. He was also targeted three times, allowing just one catch for five yards. A solid and satisfying debut for the rookie.
“It felt great, man. My first time being out there in a year. A lot of people didn’t expect me to play like that, but I know what I can do. I did my best and didn’t listen to the noise. My family gave support to me all the way here. I fed into that and it brought me to today.”
“The butterflies were left in the locker room. They had a package for me, so I wasn’t surprised to get in the game. I had to get my mind right, just took a deep breath and got focused. It’s very fast. At least this game was very fast for me. I haven’t been out there in a year. Just trying to dial in on the details and focus on those.”
Malik Hooker, SAF
The return of Malik Hooker might not have been as publicized as the debuts of Overshown or Revel, but it was a big deal for the Cowboys to get their top safety back in the lineup.
Hooker ended the night with three total tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass defended, helping to secure the backend for Dallas.
