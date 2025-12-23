Week 17 power rankings roundup shows faith in Cowboys was already gone

The Dallas Cowboys have just two games to play in a season that's been full of disappointment. Week after week, they've been unable to get things done on defense, while their offense has been living up to the hype. That has been reflected in the weekly NFL power rankings, which have been a bit of a rollercoaster.

This week, that's not exactly the case. The Cowboys didn't have a lot of movement after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, which isn't exactly a compliment. Their latest defeat was a frustrating one, but given the lack of a big drop, they didn't have too many believers left.

That said, let's check out some of the power rankings around the league to see where the Cowboys rank against the rest of the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs participates in pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 20

The Cowboys didn't move at all in the Sports Illustrated rankings, which shows their loss to the Chargers was expected. Connor Orr gave his take on the team as well, zeroing in on the struggles of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

"Matt Eberflus was moved to the booth, and proceeded to give up 452 yards—the most the Chargers have racked up all season. And while I know it isn’t all his fault at this point, why not audition a potential replacement over the final weeks of the season?"

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 17

Each week, ESPN does something different and highlights something about the team's season in their rankings. This week, they named the best rookie, which has been Tyler Booker.

"All he had to do was replace a future Hall of Famer in Zack Martin. Booker has not disappointed. The No. 12 pick missed three games because of a high ankle sprain but has elevated his play in the past month," Todd Archer wrote.

"Booker has played a part in the Cowboys having a 4,000-yard passer (Dak Prescott), 1,000-yard rusher (Javonte Williams) and two 1,000-yard receivers (CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens). But what has set him apart is his demeanor. He plays with a professionalism not normally seen in a rookie, and he has a mean streak that helps get the dirty work done."

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the sideline. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 20

Chad Graff and Josh Kendall offered their weekly rankings for The Athletic, and the Cowboys stayed put at No. 20. The duo expressed their primary concern for every team, with Dallas' entire defense being pointed to.

"A move to the press box for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus didn’t do anything to improve the play of his unit, which allowed 452 yards of offense on Sunday. Jerry Jones dismissed the idea of a coordinator change over the last two weeks of the season, but a move there on the Monday after the season ends wouldn’t surprise anyone."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signals towards the sideline following a play against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 21

Another small drop for Dallas as Nate Davis had them move back one spot. Davis said the one thing left to play for is Dak Prescott being the NFL passing yardage leader, which is something no Cowboys player has ever done.

