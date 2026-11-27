It's always a surprise when the Dallas Cowboys aren't the biggest circus in the NFL, but thankfully, the Pittsburgh Steelers offered some 24-hour relief earlier this week by benching Aaron Rodgers.

That led to a complete meltdown from the veteran quarterback, which included some damning allegations against former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. The way that all of the chaos played out was a sigh of relief for Cowboys Nation, which avoided a potential McCarthy catastrophe of their own.

On Thursday evening, after the team's humiliating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was asked about his time with McCarthy leading the team.

Longtime Cowboys insider Ed Werder questioned Jones on the issue, but didn't get any drama. Instead, he received a glowing review of McCarthy from the Cowboys' shot caller.

Jerry Jones Goes To Bat For Mike McCarthy

So for the people that SWEAR Mike Mccarthy was just "SO BAD" that he got fired. Here's more confirmation that he left on his own. JERRY TRIED TO GET HIM TO STAY. THIS IS FROM THE 🐎 MOUTH‼️🤦🏽‍♂️ Give me Sleepy Mike over this Anyday‼️🤷🏽‍♂️😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HnRGOwcUf7 — LandLord From Alabama (@_DaNefarious1) November 27, 2026

“I offered him to stay at least another year when he left, and so I thought he was outstanding as the head coach and had a great command of, frankly, quarterback and the offense. Can't say enough good things about him," Jones told Werder after the game. "He's frankly one of the finest people that around football that I've been around, and I can't say enough about him.

Jones then specifically commented on the allegations against McCarthy, from falling asleep to skipping walkthroughs, and said he has never experienced those moments.

"I never had the type of thing that is being said about him. I never had that in consideration in any of my time with him extending his contract," he added. "Any of that was never on the table, and we never had an issue within the organization.”

At the end of the day, who knows what is going on behind closed doors in Pittsburgh, and Rodgers hasn't always been the most reliable narrator. So we may never know the full truth, but what we do know is the Cowboys have moved on and now have another head coaching disaster on their hands.

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