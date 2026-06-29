One Cowboys Training Camp Battle Could Determine Pathway To NFC East Title

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to open training camp in Oxnard, California, in exactly one week, there will be a lot of attention on how the revamped defense responds to a clear message sent from the front office during the offseason: things need to get better, fast.

Dallas hired new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who played a key role in the team's draft strategy, and spent several resources on adding talent to the roster on the defensive side of the ball during free agency.

But when it comes to training camp next month, one of the most important positional battles may actually be on the offensive side of the ball.

Dallas Cowboys defensive players run drills at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys need to protect Dak Prescott at all costs to ensure the offense can remain firing on all cylinders. When healthy, Prescott has shown that he can be an MVP candidate, and the addition of George Pickens last season added a new dynamic to the offensive attack.

Now, it's up to the offensive line to make sure the unit, which is returning all 11 starters in 2026, can remain prolific, and it all starts at left tackle.

Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas Is Key To Dallas' NFC East Hopes

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Former first-round pick Tyler Guyton has struggled with health and consistency throughout the start of his NFL career, and he's now entering a crucial year. While Guyton is the favorite on paper to win the starting job, there is no guarantee that he can hold off the competition.

Guyton's toughest challenge comes from Nate Thomas, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Last season, Thomas appeared in all 17 games and recorded five starts. In those starts, he impressed the coaching staff and now has an opportunity to lock up the full-time starting gig during training camp.

That's why SI.com's Albert Breer pointed out the Guyton vs. Thomas battle is one of the league's most intriguing and important of the summer and, along with an improved defense, could set the table for a run at the divisional title.

"One of the biggest position battles in any camp is Tyler Guyton vs. Nate Thomas to be the Cowboys’ left tackle," Breer wote. "If Brian Schottenheimer and Klayton Adams can make that spot a strength, then the line can be the team’s foundation, and Dak Prescott will have everything he needs around him to have a career year. And with Christian Parker a potential difference-maker as defensive coordinator, Dallas would be positioned to take advantage of a wide-open NFC East."

Dallas Cowboys tackle Nate Thomas during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is no denying the Cowboys have the talent in place to have a major bounce-back year in 2026, but it will all come down to making sure the right pieces are in place when they take the field for the season-opener against the division rival New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week One.

We'll get our first look at how the battle could play out when the team hits the field for its first training camp practice on July 29.

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