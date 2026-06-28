Predicting Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Entering July
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Training camp dates have been set for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team heading to Oxnard in late July. Their arrival date for rookies and veterans is July 28 and the first practice is on July 29.
The preseason will begin on August 15, with their final game being August 28 against the New Orleans Saints. The roster will need to be trimmed quickly after that, with the deadline for the 53-man roster being August 30 at 6:00 pm EST.
Dallas will have some tough decisions to make with their depth chart and here's a look at how their initial 53-man roster could look when they head into Week 1 against the New York Giants.
Quarterback (3):
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Howell
- Joe Milton
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Jaydon Blue
- Phil Mafah
- Hunter Luepke
Notable Cuts: Malik Davis
Wide Receiver (5):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Anthony Smith
Notable Cuts: Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Michael Trigg
Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker
Offensive Line (9):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Nate Thomas
- T.J. Bass
- Nick Leverett
Offensive Summary
The Cowboys go with three quarterbacks here, but it's possible they stick with just two. At this point, it's hard to predict which backup will secure the No. 2 spot, but there's reason to believe in Sam Howell, who isn't as exciting as Joe Milton, but could be more consistent.
At running back, Phil Mafah edges out Malik Davis, but the Cowboys would be thrilled to keep Davis on the practice squad for depth. One of the tougher cuts on offense will be at wide receiver, where minicamp star Marquez Valdes-Scantling is left off the roster. He has been solid in offensive sets, but his lack of special teams experience is his undoing.
Defensive Line (6):
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
- Jay Toia
EDGE (6):
- Rashan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Malachi Lawrence
- James Houston
- Sam Williams
- Charles Snowden
Notable Cuts: Marist Liufau
Inside Linebacker (4):
- Dee Winters
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Shemar James
Notable Cuts: Justin Barron
Cornerback (5):
- DaRon Bland
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Cobie Durant
- Devin Moore
- Caelen Carson
Notable Cuts: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress
Safety (5):
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Markquese Bell
Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
Defensive Summary
Marist Liufau is someone who is on the wrong side of the roster bubble, which feels unfortunate. The 2024 third-round pick is a hard-hitter but is being moved from linebacker to EDGE, which doesn't help his chances. That's why he's pushed off the roster by veteran addition Charles Snowden.
At linebacker, they go thin with only four. That leaves 2025 undrafted free agent Justin Barron without a spot on the roster. There are also some tough cuts in the secondary, including 2025 camp stars Zion Childress and Alijah Clark.
All those notable cuts, as well as cornerback Reddy Steward, would be excellent additions to the practice squad.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.