Predicting Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Entering July

Training camp dates have been set for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team heading to Oxnard in late July. Their arrival date for rookies and veterans is July 28 and the first practice is on July 29.

The preseason will begin on August 15, with their final game being August 28 against the New Orleans Saints. The roster will need to be trimmed quickly after that, with the deadline for the 53-man roster being August 30 at 6:00 pm EST.

Dallas will have some tough decisions to make with their depth chart and here's a look at how their initial 53-man roster could look when they head into Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Quarterback (3):

Dallas Cowboys QBs Dak Prescott, Sam Howell, and Joe Milton III walk onto the field during practice. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton

Running Back (4):

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue

Phil Mafah

Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Malik Davis

Wide Receiver (5):

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Anthony Smith

Notable Cuts: Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Tight End (3):

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Michael Trigg

Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive Line (9):

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Drew Shelton

Nate Thomas

T.J. Bass

Nick Leverett

Offensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Cowboys go with three quarterbacks here, but it's possible they stick with just two. At this point, it's hard to predict which backup will secure the No. 2 spot, but there's reason to believe in Sam Howell, who isn't as exciting as Joe Milton, but could be more consistent.

At running back, Phil Mafah edges out Malik Davis, but the Cowboys would be thrilled to keep Davis on the practice squad for depth. One of the tougher cuts on offense will be at wide receiver, where minicamp star Marquez Valdes-Scantling is left off the roster. He has been solid in offensive sets, but his lack of special teams experience is his undoing.

Defensive Line (6):

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

Jay Toia

EDGE (6):

Dallas Cowboys EDGE Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Malachi Lawrence

James Houston

Sam Williams

Charles Snowden

Notable Cuts: Marist Liufau

Inside Linebacker (4):

Dee Winters

DeMarvion Overshown

Jaishawn Barham

Shemar James

Notable Cuts: Justin Barron

Cornerback (5):

DaRon Bland

Shavon Revel Jr.

Cobie Durant

Devin Moore

Caelen Carson

Notable Cuts: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress

Safety (5):

Caleb Downs

Jalen Thompson

Malik Hooker

P.J. Locke

Markquese Bell

Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark

Specialists (3):

Brandon Aubrey, K

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

Defensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys LB Marist Liufau goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Marist Liufau is someone who is on the wrong side of the roster bubble, which feels unfortunate. The 2024 third-round pick is a hard-hitter but is being moved from linebacker to EDGE, which doesn't help his chances. That's why he's pushed off the roster by veteran addition Charles Snowden.

At linebacker, they go thin with only four. That leaves 2025 undrafted free agent Justin Barron without a spot on the roster. There are also some tough cuts in the secondary, including 2025 camp stars Zion Childress and Alijah Clark.

All those notable cuts, as well as cornerback Reddy Steward, would be excellent additions to the practice squad.

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