Steelers Trade Rumor Gives Cowboys Potential Target for Addition on Defense

If the Dallas Cowboys are looking to make an addition at the linebacker spot before the NFL trade deadline hits on Nov. 10, they might want to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a call.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Steelers could sell at least one player at the deadline next week.

And that player, Breer says, is linebacker Cole Holcomb.

"Then there’s the Steelers, who, again, are sniffing around at receiver, and could deal veteran LB Cole Holcomb," he said.

Of course, the Cowboys and Steelers are no strangers to making trades with one another, as Dallas has acquired George Pickens, Broderick Jones and Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh since 2025.

Why Steelers could trade Holcomb

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) reacts during player introductions against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Steelers don't profile as sellers with a 6-2 record, but based on what Breer is saying, it appears they could at least move Holcomb.

The veteran has no role on defense, as evidenced by his playing on just 4.3% of snaps this season, which could make him expendable for the right price.

Why Cowboys could trade for LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, the Cowboys are in good shape at the linebacker spot with DeMarvion Overshown, Dee Winters, Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James.

However, Overshown is once again proving to be unreliable after having injury issues this season. He has already missed a handful of games in 2026, and now he's back on the injury report in Week 9 with a hamstring issue.

As a result, the Cowboys might consider making a small move at linebacker, and trading for Holcomb would qualify as that kind of move.

Linebacker certainly isn't the Cowboys' biggest need, so they are not going to want to spend much if they do decide to add there, and that's especially true with Dallas not having many draft selections over the next few years.

Holcomb would be cheap and can likely be had for a late Day 3 pick, which wouldn't put much of a dent in Dallas' dwindling stockpile of picks.

Not only would Holcomb provide depth on defense, he can also make a big impact on special teams, where he thrives the most.

While that's all well and good, we'd like it's more likely Dallas won't be making a move at linebacker and will instead focus all of their attention on their biggest need, which is edge rusher.

Truth be told, the Cowboys should probably stand pat all together, as chances are there isn't a player out there who can save them.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —