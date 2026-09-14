Stephen A. Smith Trolls Cowboys After Week 1 Stinker Against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of haters, but there is no bigger Cowboys hater on the face of planet Earth than Stephen A. Smith.

The ESPN personality has become well-known for his disdain of the Cowboys and is regularly the one sounding the alarm to not buy into the perennial hype that gets drummed up before the Cowboys ultimately let their fans down.

Despite that and his constant complaining that the Cowboys get too much hype, Stephen A. is often one of the biggest culprits of giving the Cowboys so much attention because he seems to be always talking about America's Team on "First Take."

But I digress...

After the Cowboys had a letdown loss to the New York Giants on Sunday night, we knew Smith was going to have a lot to say in the aftermath — and he didn't disappoint.

"How many times am I gonna be right?" Smith asked after getting in a good laugh to begin his video. "How many times am I gonna be right? Just be patient. They won't let you down."

Stephen A. also went on to note how he was set to have Michael Irvin on "First Take" on Monday morning. We haven't seen video of Irvin's appearance yet, but we can imagine it's good.

Stephen A. is right again... for now

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) briefly chat following a Giants 28-20 victory during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at Metlife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before Week 1, Smith clashed with fellow ESPN employee and NFL insider Adam Schefter, who was clearly buying into the hype that was building for the Cowboys and their defense.

And, as he usually does, and as he reminded us on Sunday night, Smith cautioned Schefter to not get ahead of himself.

“I got some bad news for Stephen A. Smith. The Dallas Cowboys are coming. They are coming this year and Stephen A. is going to be tested," Schefter said a few weeks ago. "I'm telling you right now, it's going to be a long, nervous, anxious year for Stephen A. Smith. Be ready.”

"OMG! (Adam Schefter) has to get TESTED. He just went on (Get Up), mentioned MY NAME, and swore that the (Dallas Cowboys) are coming," Smith responded to Schefter.

"Like I'm supposed to be worried. They've got the great Schefty hooked now. So sad! I can't believe I have to tell HIM..... 'Just be patient! Wait for the fall. It's coming.'

"I've been right for 30 years..... going on 31!!!"

It's still early and there is a long way to go before we can fully say the 2026 Cowboys are the same old Cowboys, but for now Stephen A. was right.

Same old Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on during warmups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys and their fans were hoping the defense would be fixed in 2026, but we saw no sign of that being the case.

On top of just a poor overall performance from the players, new defensive coordinator Christian Parker did not call a good game and failed to make the adjustments necessary to counter what New York was doing.

As if all that wasn't bad enough, the offense didn't hold up its end of the bargain, either, and once that was apparent, Dallas had no shot to beat a Giants team they were expected to defeat.

It's understandable if there are Cowboys fans hitting the panic button already, as this is the same story we've seen far too many times over the years. But, on the bright side, there is still plenty of time to right the ship in Dallas.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —