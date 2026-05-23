Surprising Number of Teams Have Former Cowboys Players on Their Roster

For as much grief as Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys receive, they've done a remarkable job building homegrown talent.

Dallas has done well in the NFL draft, building their roster primarily from within. Even though they went for more outside help than normal this offseason, they're still going to lean heavily on rookies they selected through the draft, including defensive back Caleb Downs, EDGE Malachi Lawrence, and linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

While their own roster is proof that Dallas knows how to scout talent, a recent article on Blogging the Boys proves that the rest of the NFL agrees with their scouting. According to One Cool Customer, only six teams in the league don't have a single former Cowboy on their roster. That means 25 teams have at least one player who previously wore the star on their helmet.

Which teams have the most former Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts after a play against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The team that was identified as the one with the most former Cowboys is the San Francisco 49ers. After Dallas traded Osa Odighizuwa to the Niners, they now have five players who once called Dallas home. Odighizuwa is the biggest name, but they also have guard Robert Jones, linebacker Luke Gifford. tackle Isaac Alarcon, and receiver Malik Turner.

Multiple teams have three former Cowboys, including the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks who have DeMarcus Lawrence, Dante Fowler Jr., and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

The teams that do not have former Cowboys include the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, and Minnesota Vikings.

Who are the best former Cowboys playing for another franchise?

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons celebrates after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence is one of the top former Cowboys playing elsewhere, proving to be a strong veteran leader for Seattle. The 2014 second-round pick had 53 tackles, six sacks, and recorded two defensive touchdowns in his first season outside of Dallas.

The best former Cowboy playing elsewhere, however, is easily Micah Parsons. The 2021 first-round pick was traded to the Green Bay Packers after recording 52.5 sacks in four seasons with the Cowboys. During his first year with the Packers, Parsons recorded 41 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 14 games before suffering a torn ACL.

Other big names include Connor McGovern, the starting center for the Buffalo Bills, Nashon Wright, a starting cornerback for the New York Jets, Dorance Armstrong, a starting defensive end for the Washington Commanders, and Dalton Schultz, a starting tight end for the Houston Texans.

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