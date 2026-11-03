Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumor Pinpoints Deadline Focus, 3 Potential Targets

The NFL trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to improve their defense.

Owner Jerry Jones has remained steadfast in his desire to add to the defense, which continues to play at a historically putrid level.

On Tuesday, Jones said the Cowboys don't have anything cooking right now, but things should heat up the closer we get to Nov. 10, which is the last day Dallas can make a trade.

Also on Tuesday, NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Cowboys' deadline focus is adding an edge rusher, which is not surprising given the current state of the position group.

La Canfora named the Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby, the Arizona Cardinals' Josh Sweat and the Los Angeles Chargers' Khalil Mack as possible trade targets for Dallas, and he thinks Dallas will ultimately come away with one of them.

"Adding an edge rusher remains Jones’ top priority, as we hear it, with Maxx Crosby, Khalil Mack, and Josh Sweat all potential targets," La Canfora wrote.

"We expect him to land one of the three. Jones has committed too heavily to improving this roster to come back without someone now," La Canfora added.

Don't count on Crosby or Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because the Cowboys are targeting players doesn't mean they will actually land them. We're highly skeptical Dallas will be able to come away with Crosby or Mack.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders have no plans to trade Crosby and he doesn't want to be traded, either.

The Cowboys were one of the teams in hot pursuit of Crosby back in March before they were outbid by the Baltimore Ravens, who ultimately decided to cancel the deal.

Since then, Crosby re-committed to the Raiders and Las Vegas has shown improvement this season, so that will only make him more inclined to stay.

As for Mack, the Chargers have continued to state publicly they don't want to trade him despite their 0-7 start, and reports are suggesting the team isn't willing to sell off pieces.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team," head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday.

Of course, that could change, but even if it does, there has been a lot of buzz about Mack going to the Chicago Bears, and it's logical to assume that he would want to go there given his affinity for his former team and its status as a true Super Bowl contender, something the Cowboys are not.

If that's the case, the Chargers will almost certainly oblige given the immense amount of respect the franchise has for the future Hall of Famer. They certainly won't banish him to Dallas, where Mack would have zero shot to contend for anything big.

Josh Sweat is a more realistic option

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Sweat is open to being traded out of Arizona, although it remains unclear just how open Arizona is to trading him.

Another problem, Schultz adds, is that Arizona's asking price is high and the Cowboys aren't in a good enough position from a draft pick standpoint to unload significant draft capital.

"The belief around the NFL is that Cardinals DE Josh Sweat would be open to a trade, as he has been dating back to the offseason, and it’s up to Arizona whether it ultimately decides to deal him," Schultz wrote.

"Multiple teams would have interest in Sweat, but the asking price is believed to be high. Arizona has given the impression they’re fine keeping him," Schultz added.

We believe the Cardinals will end up trading Sweat because it just makes sense to do so given the rebuilding situation Arizona is currently navigating and the boost that rebuild will get from sending Sweat packing.

But there are going to be other suitors and Dallas might have a tough time competing against other teams because, again, the Cowboys don't have a great draft pick situation.

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