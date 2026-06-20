Two Former Draft Busts Dallas Cowboys Will Finally Give Up On This Offseason

With minicamp wrapped up, the Dallas Cowboys will next turn their attention to training camp. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is already focusing on his plans for camp, saying the team is planning more padded practices in an effort to improve the team's physicality.

Improvement will be the theme for Dallas during this season's training camp. Defensively, they're going through a massive overhaul under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, which includes the addition of roughly six new starters.

Offensively, they're looking for more efficiency, which includes a battle at left tackle which is designed to push 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton. Dallas, who has been solid overall when it comes to the NFL draft, hasn't gotten what they've expected out of Guyton, although his spot on the roster is far from in danger. The same can't be said for these two players who have yet to live up to their draft status.

Luke Schoonmaker, Tight End

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker makes a catch as Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler defends. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas has knocked things out of the park with multiple draft classes, with 2016, 2020, and 2021 all standing out as elite groups. There's also plenty of hope that the 2026 class could be mentioned in that same breath. On the flip side, there have been some awful classes as well, with 2023 standing out as a major sore spot.

The Cowboys were far too focused on need over value that year, which led to back-to-back reaches. In Round 1, they took Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at No. 26 overall. In Round 2, they took his teammate, tight end Luke Schoonmaker at No. 58.

Smith is already gone, with the Cowboys sending him to the New York Jets in the trade for Quinnen Williams. It wouldn't be surprising to see Schoonmaker be the next they give up on.

Schoonmaker has yet to live up to expectations, with 49 receptions for 438 yards and three touchdowns in three seasons. He now has to prove he offers more than players such as Brevyn Spann-Ford and UDFA Michael Trigg to stick around, which isn't going to be an easy task.

Marist Liufau, Linebacker/EDGE

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A third-round pick in 2024 out of Notre Dame, Marist Liufau has been a fan favorite for his hard-nosed style of play and punishing hits. That hasn't been enough for him to win over the coaching staff, however, as he has been unable to carve out a significant role.

This year, things have become more complex for Liufau, who is being moved to the edge by new defensive coordinator Christian Parker. While that's an intriguing fit for the third-year pro, it's also going to be tough for him to make the roster with a crowded group around him.

That means Liufau will have to catch on quickly and outperform multiple players who have far more experience rushing the passer. Unfortunately, that could spell the end of the line in Dallas for Liufau.

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