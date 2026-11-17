Losing in Week 10 was bad enough, but the Dallas Cowboys also saw two starters suffer injures as well. During the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback DaRon Bland and right guard Tyler Booker both suffered high ankle sprains and will miss multiple weeks.

Bland's loss will hurt because of their lack of depth at cornerback, but he hasn't been playing at an especially high level. That's not the case with Booker, however, as the second-year guard is the fourth-highest rated player at his position, according to PFF, with a grade of 83.0. He's also first in run-blocking with a 90.5.

With Booker out, the Cowboys will turn to TJ Bass, who started four games early in the season when left guard Tyler Smith missed time following thumb surgery. Bass is an experienced reserve, who is 29th at the position with a 66.5 from PFF. While he won't be as impactful as Booker, Bass should keep the line moving forward.

That said, Bass was more than just the backup guard. He's also the primary backup center. That means with him moving to the starting lineup, the Cowboys signed Nick Leverett from their practice squad. To make room for Leverett, they waived guard Ajani Cornelius.

The @dallascowboys waived G Ajani Cornelius and signed OL Nick Leverett to the active roster from the practice squad. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 17, 2026

Leverett spent time at guard and center during the preseason and began the season on the practice squad. He was signed to the active roster in September and was released in early October. Leverett re-signed with the practice squad the following day.

A former undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2020, Leverett has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals. He joined the Cowboys during the 2025 season and made five appearances this year, playing only on special teams.

Cowboys likely to bring back Ajani Cornelius

Cornelius was a sixth-round pick out of Oregon in 2025 and began his career at tackle. He moved to guard this season, but has appeared in just three games with 14 snaps on special teams.

While he has not been a huge part of the team's plans, the coaching staff appreciates his versatility and would assumedly prefer to continue working with him. For that reason, it wouldn't be surprising to see Cornelius signed to the practice squad should he clear waivers.

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