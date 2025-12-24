Cowboys moving Tyler Smith to LT permanently is 'illegal' under CBA?

The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line has been plagued by injuries throughout the 2025-26 season, which led to several shakeups during the year. Most recently, the offensive line shuffle led to All-Pro guard Tyler Smith getting bumped outside to left tackle, where he replaces fellow former first-round pick Tyler Guyton.

Smith returned to left tackle during Week 16 against the Los Angeles Chargers, following the team's elimination from NFL playoff contention. After the game, the Cowboys revealed that Smith's move to left tackle will be for the remainder of the season.

There have also been hints that Smith at left tackle is a move the team may consider going forward, but that's easier said than done.

MORE: Cowboys' Tyler Smith shares honest thoughts on move to left tackle

Cowboys insider Clarence Hill of All DLLS passed along word from one of Smith's representatives, who claims it is "illegal" under the CBA to make a permanent switch, and money plays a large part.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith walks off the field after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"There is no clause in Tyler Smith’s contract with the Cowboys that compensates him if he moves from guard to tackle. It’s actually illegal to do so under the cba, per Smith’s representative," Hill wrote on X. "It’s not allowed.

"Smith is paid at the top of the guard market, but tackle is a different tax bracket. He is well aware of the difference."

MORE: Dak Prescott says he'd 'fight' Brian Schottenheimer over key Cowboys decision

Smith signed a record-setting four-year $96 million contract extension in September, with the $24 million annual average making him the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the league. That places him as the ninth-highest-paid offensive lineman overall.

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater averages $28.5 million per year, while Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs ($28.1 million) and Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions ($28 million) round out the top three. Every offensive lineman ahead of Smith rakes in $25 million annually on average.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith blocks against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what is "illegal" about moving a player from guard to tackle, but that is a storyline you can be sure will resurface in the offseason if the Cowboys front office tries to pull a quick one.

After all, it wouldn't be a normal offseason for the Cowboys without some contract drama.

Throughout his career in Dallas, Smith has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and was a 2023 second-team All-Pro. Let's hope the Cowboys don't screw up another relationship with an elite talent.

Cowboys-Commanders initial Week 17 injury report is bad news for star LB

New Cowboys mock draft adds 2 stud defenders after Week 16 disaster

Cowboys-Commanders Week 17 uniform matchup to make franchise history

Dak Prescott receives respectable Week 16 grade despite fading late

Cowboys-Commanders announcer pairing & assignment for Week 17 on Christmas