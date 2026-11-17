The Dallas Cowboys suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers at home in a 46-40 finish that featured a ton of big plays.

If not for Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller inexplicably guarding 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on a 66-yard touchdown catch with 3:23 to play, perhaps Dallas could have gotten the stop it needed to get the ball back and win the game. Instead, the score gave the 49ers a 46-32 lead with not much time left for a comeback.

In Miller's defense, it wasn't all his fault. No scheme should be placing an aging 37-year-old in coverage against one of the most dynamic running backs in recent NFL history. McCaffrey is a nightmare for even the best players to cover, let alone a veteran like Miller who has never been known for his coverage ability in the first place.

But Miller didn't exactly make Cowboys fans feel better about that play with the comments he delivered afterwards.

Von Miller Overly Confident in His Coverage Ability

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Von Miller (40) and linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) celebrates a sack against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking with NFL reporter Josina Anderson after the game, Miller said that he was "the one best suited for that situation when it comes to coverage" against McCaffrey on that big play that sealed Dallas' fate.

If that's actually true, Dallas problems are somehow bigger than we thought under defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

It's one thing for Miller to blindly voice his support for Parker and the Cowboys coaching staff. A veteran always keeps things positive regardless of how bad it gets.

But that delusion looks like it's also started to creep into how Miller views his current ability as a player.

"It's a copout to say it could've been a better call, or put me in a tight situation." Miller told Anderson. "... "I think I'm the one best suited for that situation when it comes to coverage. If it's an alternate reality, alternate universe, I'm in that position every single time. I could've played that play better. That's not on C.P."

Moral victories have to be a thing for Dallas at this point in the year with real wins being hard to come by, and it looks like Miller understands that.

"We're close," Miller told Anderson. "If that's the NFC's best, one of the best teams in the NFL and it comes down to the wire, I can live with that."

Von Miller's Production Hasn't Matched the Hype of His Signing

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Von Miller (40) on the sideline during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Miller signed with the Cowboys during training camp, the move was met with notable fanfare and league-wide attention. After all, future Hall of Famers typically aren't available in free agency and waiting around to get picked up.

No one was expecting him to arrive and perform at the All-Pro level he was at earlier in his career, but after nine sacks last year with the Washington Commanders -- his most in a season since 2021 -- there was real hope Miller could make a solid impact.

Instead, he's been mostly invisible, or worse, being on the wrong end of another big play given up by the Dallas defense. The Cowboys gave him a one-year, $5.5 million contract, so there wasn't much risk involved.

Miller has just six total tackles and one sack this season. He's played in all 10 games so far and will have time to improve these numbers a bit.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —