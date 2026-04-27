Because you didn't get enough mock draft action throughout the lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft, we thought we'd fire off a three-rounder for the Dallas Cowboys a year early.

We're kidding, of course, but it is a fun exercise to take a look at some of the players who could become Cowboys during the 2027 NFL Draft.

While we don't have a crystal ball to turn to for this mock, we can take an educated guess about what the Cowboys might need based on what we know about players currently on the roster.

With that, here's our best guess at what the Cowboys could do 12 months from now.

Round 1: CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys drafted Devin Moore in the fourth round this year, but he is hardly guaranteed to be a long-term solution for Dallas at cornerback. And, if DaRon Bland and/or Shavon Revel don't step up in 2026, Dallas might be looking for a significant addition to the position next offseason.

Hampton brings ideal size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and has the tools to be a lockdown cornerback at the next level. In two seasons with the Tigers, he has collected two picks and 14 passes defensed, including nine in 2025.

If he takes another step forward in 2026, he could go higher than this, assuming he makes the jump

Round 2: WR Ryan Wingo, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Trying to predict what the future holds for George Pickens with the Cowboys is futile. We'd say he's 50/50 to return to the team beyond this season after Dallas refused didn't extend him to a long-term deal.

If Pickens is gone in 2027, the Cowboys will have to re-stock the top of the depth chart after not drafting a wide receiver during the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Wingo fits perfectly as an outside receiver with his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame, and he's already a good route-runner. One season after finishing with 54 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, Wingo stands to be a top target of Arch Manning during the 2026 campaign.

Round 3: EDGE Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Yhonzae Pierre. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have seen significant turnover at edge rusher this offseason with the acquisition of Rashan Gary and the selection of Malachi Lawrence in the draft. We could also see Jaishawn Barham get looks at EDGE.

However, Gary will be entering the final year of his contract next season, and we still don't know exactly what the Cowboys have in Donovan Ezeiraku. If things don't pan out with one or both players, Dallas might be in the market for EDGE help in 2026.

Pierre has already been productive at Alabama, with the 6-foot-4, 220-pound edge rusher posting eight sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in his sophomore season. On his current trajectory, Pierre looks like he's going to be a solid pro.