Where Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Rank in NFL Entering Week 10 vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys face a tough test in Week 10 at home, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas is hoping to get back to .500 on the season, after stumbling through the two months of the season, but it won't come easy against San Francisco, who enters the game at 7-1 on the year. In fact, the 49ers are currently favored to win Super Bowl 61, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Francisco sits at +540 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, while the Buffalo Bills sit right behind at +600 to win it all. The Jacksonville Jaguars (+750), Chicago Bears (+800), and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000) round out the top five.

With a win over the 49ers on Sunday, the Cowboys would not only close the gap between themselves and the New York Giants for the NFC East lead, but they could also see their odds take a significant leap.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer talks to quarterback Dak Prescott against the Indianapolis Colts | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in America's Game of the Week, so get your popcorn ready.

A look at the full list of Super Bowl 61 odds ahead of Sunday afternoon's San Francisco showdown can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Super Bowl 61 Odds Entering Sunday's Week 10 Games

Vince Lombardi Trophy at the NFL House Madrid, created by Adobe at the Casa de las Alhajas in Plaza de San Martin. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco 49ers: +540

Buffalo Bills: +600

Jacksonville Jaguars: +750

Chicago Bears: +800

Kansas City Chiefs: +1000

Cincinnati Bengals: +1200

Los Angeles Rams: +1300

Denver Broncos: +1500

Seattle Seahawks: +1600

Detroit Lions: +1900

Green Bay Packers: +2100

Minnesota Vikings: +2200

New England Patriots: +2400

Pittsburgh Steelers: +4500

Houston Texans: +4500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6000

New York Giants: +6000

Dallas Cowboys: +6000

Carolina Panthers: +10000

Atlanta Falcons: +10000

Washington Commanders: +15000

Baltimore Ravens: +15000

New Orleans Saints: +20000

Cleveland Browns: +20000

Las Vegas Raiders: +30000

Tennessee Titans: +100000

Philadelphia Eagles: +100000

New York Jets: +100000

Miami Dolphins: +100000

Los Angeles Chargers: +100000

Indianapolis Colts: +100000

Arizona Cardinals: +100000

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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