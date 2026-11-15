Where Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Rank in NFL Entering Week 10 vs 49ers
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The Dallas Cowboys face a tough test in Week 10 at home, welcoming the San Francisco 49ers to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Dallas is hoping to get back to .500 on the season, after stumbling through the two months of the season, but it won't come easy against San Francisco, who enters the game at 7-1 on the year. In fact, the 49ers are currently favored to win Super Bowl 61, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
San Francisco sits at +540 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, while the Buffalo Bills sit right behind at +600 to win it all. The Jacksonville Jaguars (+750), Chicago Bears (+800), and Kansas City Chiefs (+1000) round out the top five.
With a win over the 49ers on Sunday, the Cowboys would not only close the gap between themselves and the New York Giants for the NFC East lead, but they could also see their odds take a significant leap.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX in America's Game of the Week, so get your popcorn ready.
A look at the full list of Super Bowl 61 odds ahead of Sunday afternoon's San Francisco showdown can be seen below.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Super Bowl 61 Odds Entering Sunday's Week 10 Games
- San Francisco 49ers: +540
- Buffalo Bills: +600
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +750
- Chicago Bears: +800
- Kansas City Chiefs: +1000
- Cincinnati Bengals: +1200
- Los Angeles Rams: +1300
- Denver Broncos: +1500
- Seattle Seahawks: +1600
- Detroit Lions: +1900
- Green Bay Packers: +2100
- Minnesota Vikings: +2200
- New England Patriots: +2400
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +4500
- Houston Texans: +4500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +6000
- New York Giants: +6000
- Dallas Cowboys: +6000
- Carolina Panthers: +10000
- Atlanta Falcons: +10000
- Washington Commanders: +15000
- Baltimore Ravens: +15000
- New Orleans Saints: +20000
- Cleveland Browns: +20000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +30000
- Tennessee Titans: +100000
- Philadelphia Eagles: +100000
- New York Jets: +100000
- Miami Dolphins: +100000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +100000
- Indianapolis Colts: +100000
- Arizona Cardinals: +100000
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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