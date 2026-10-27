Why Cowboys Cut Reserve RB Following Week 7 Victory Over Eagles

After moving on from Jaydon Blue following a disappointing preseason, the Dallas Cowboys brought in former TCU running back Emari Demercado. The fourth-year back gave the Cowboys something they didn't have in their backfield, which was game-breaking speed.

He was never able to put that on display, however, as Demercado appeared in just two games and had 15 yards on five attempts. Now for the second time this year, Demercado has been waived by the Cowboys.

Demercado had been surpassed on the depth chart by Tyler Goodson, who had 10 rushing attempts for 38 yards in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Goodson's ascension isn't the only reason Demercado was released, though.

Why was Emari Demercado waived now?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver PJ Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Demercado was waived, along with backup tight end D.J. Rogers, to open up two spots on the 53-man roster. That's a good sign for two defenders who have been on the IR, but recently had their 21-day practice windows opened.

Outside linebacker Marist Liufau suffered a fractured forearm in the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints and has yet to play this season. His practice window was opened during their prep for Week 7, but he didn't make the trip to Philadelphia.

Safety PJ Locke suffered a torn plantar fascia in their Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Like Liufau, he returned to practice last week but did not make the trip with the team for the Monday Night Football matchup.

Getting Locke back could be huge since the Dallas pass defense has been suspect. They've also been dealing with multiple injuries and could use Locke, who has experience working with defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

There's also an outside chance Jalen Thompson could be returning soon, although his practice window has yet to be opened.

Marist Liufau could bring boost to the pass rush, special teams

Dallas Cowboys OLB Marist Liufau looks on from the sidelines during the game against the Green Bay Packers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-round pick out of Notre Dame in 2024, Liufau has been a traditional linebacker throughout his career. Once Parker took over, he was moved to the edge, where Parker believes he can use his speed to cause problems in the offensive backfield.

He's also one of the top special teams players on the roster, which is where he will make his biggest impact. The Cowboys have had issues in coverage, and were hit with multiple penalties during their win over Philadelphia.

Adding an experienced player such as Liufau could be a major boost for this struggling unit.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —