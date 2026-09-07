Dallas Cowboys All-Pro Tyler Smith Not Seen During Monday's Practice

The Dallas Cowboys were back on the practice field on Monday in preparation for their Week 1 showdown with the New York Giants. Dallas has high hopes for this season despite going 7-9-1 a year ago, thanks in large part to their explosive offense.

While Dallas leans heavily on players such as Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, and George Pickens, they are also dependent on their offensive line. There are questions on the edge with Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele looking for more consistency, but the interior of their line is among the best in the NFL.

The leader of that group is left guard Tyler Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Second-Team All-Pro. Smith is joined by right guard Tyler Booker and center Cooper Beebe, but he's easily the best player on the line, which is why he signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension last season.

Tyler Smith absent from Cowboys practice on Monday

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Smith is entering his fifth season in the league and while there have been no concerns regarding his health, there were some eyebrows raised on Monday. During their first game week practice of the year, Smith was noticeably absent from the media portion of practice. According to Todd Archer, Smith was not seen on the field, but also wasn't with the rehab group either.

First game week practice of the season inside Ford Center. No sign of Tyler Smith either on the field or with rehab group. Brian Schottenheimer to speak after practice. pic.twitter.com/IJRVsBciTX — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 7, 2026

Smith has been relatively healthy throughout his career, playing in at least 16 games in three of his four seasons.

Cowboys have quality depth behind Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys guard T.J. Bass warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

If there is an actual injury that causes Smith to miss any time, the Cowboys have some quality depth to lean on. T.J. Bass was re-signed this offseason and worked on playing center to help replace Brock Hoffman.

Bass is now their primary reserve interior lineman and he has appeared in 48 games with 10 starts over the first three years of his career. Bass, who has always been an impressive player for Dallas, is coming off the best training camp of his career. He played so well that there were even whispers about him starting at left guard while Smith moved to left tackle.

The coaching staff never truly entertained the idea, but the point remains the same. Bass is a future starter in the NFL and if he needs to fill in for a game, the Cowboys know their game plan won't be ruined.

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