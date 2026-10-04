Will Joey Porter Jr Start For Cowboys In Week 4 vs Texans? Latest On Dallas Debut

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to get back into the win column in Week 4, with a trip to NRG Stadium to face off against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

One of the biggest questions entering the game is the status of star cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was landed in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week.

Porter has been battling a back injury that kept him out of training camp and the first three weeks of the season, but a "miraculous recovery" has the cornerback trending toward making his season debut with Dallas.

From @SportsCenter: The very latest on Joey Porter Jr, along with updates on the QB situations for the #Commanders, #Bears, and #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/NAZwTbIEaP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 2, 2026

Earlier in the week, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer hinted that Porter would make his debut on Sunday, despite being ruled out for Thursday's game when he was still a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We’ll see how he moves around today, see if he’s sore today. But I thought it was a great start yesterday," Schottenheimer said at the time. "Really, really pleased with not just what I saw on the field, but really just the way he attacked his preparation and in learning the system. The big thing that will drive this is his ability to communicate with Caleb Downs and some of the safeties and things like that as we get ready to finish the prep.”

Now, we know that he is set to take the field when the Cowboys take on the Texans in a matter of hours.

Joey Porter Jr. is set to play for the Dallas Cowboys days after being traded from Pittsburgh, but the team is expected to limit his snaps vs Houston.



One source estimated about 30 snaps or so, depending on the flow of the game. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 4, 2026

Joey Porter Jr. Immediately Improves Dallas Secondary

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. observes training camp drills at Saint Vincent College. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Porter had the most snaps without allowing a touchdown, ranked third in passer rating allowed, tied for third in forced incompletions, and was sixth in completion rate allowed.

His debut in Dallas comes at a perfect time, after the team has been struggling with a massive string of injuries to the defensive backfield. Now, Porter gives the team another reliable player on the field, despite likely being limited in snaps.

Dallas wants to bring Porter along slowly as he gets back up to speed after missing the first few games of the season, so we'll have to see just how big of an impact he is able to make. Regardless of whether Porter jumps off the screen in Week 4, he will make the defense a better overall unit in the long run, which is all that Christian Parker can ask for.

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