Dallas Cowboys vs Houston Texans Week 4: Betting Odds, & Preview

The Dallas Cowboys were reeling after a heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, but on the flight home from Rio de Janeiro, Jerry Jones had something cooking.

It seems like Jerry knew exactly the way to help Cowboys Nation get over the gut-wrenching loss on Sunday evening, and he delivered late Wednesday night by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers lockdown cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Now, the team is in good spirits, the vibes are immaculate, and it's time to look to the future and what this weekend could bring. Dallas travels to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans, as the team aims to return to the win column and start October on a high note.

Dallas and Houston have faced off seven times throughout history, with the Cowboys holding a 4-3 series lead. The two teams have alternated wins since 2014, so if the trend continues, the Cowboys should come out on top in Week 4.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sets the play against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at Maracana Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two teams last faced off in 2024, with the Texans earning a 34-10 blowout win. Now, it's Dallas' turn to get a win, but the oddsmakers aren't too confident the Cowboys can get the job done.

Entering Sunday afternoon's game, the Cowboys are slight three-point underdogs on the road, while the over/under is set at 48.5 total points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If you want to roll the dice on the moneyline, Dallas is a +136 dog, which means a $100 wager would land you a $136 profit. Houston is winless this season, so it's certainly an intriguing line.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Texans is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert set to call the name alongside analyst Greg Olsen in the booth, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline throughout the afternoon.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday's action can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans Betting Odds & TV Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs out onto the field before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Maracana Stadium. | REUTERS

Date: Sunday, October 4, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +136 | Texans -162

Following Sunday's game, the Cowboys will return home to Dallas and prepare for a quick turnaround in Week 5.

Dallas will return to action on just three days' rest to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, October 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —