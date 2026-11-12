Cowboys Named Post-Trade Deadline Landing Spot for Ex-Bills Pro Bowler in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys stood pat at the trade deadline on Tuesday, which wasn't all that surprising because owner Jerry Jones had hinted he didn't expect anything to happen.

The reason the Cowboys didn't make another move, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer and ESPN's Adam Schefter, is that the Cowboys feel they have enough talent on the defense already to right the ship.

"Last year, they made a number of moves. Earlier this season, they traded for Joey Porter Jr. That was a big move at the time. There's only so many big moves a team can make," Schefter said. "Dallas felt like it was aggressive in upgrading its roster. The Cowboys still believe they have the talent they need to make a late second half of the season push here. Let's see if they can get it done."

Cowboys named landing spot for Matt Milano

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the trade door now closed, Bleacher Report's Moe Moton thinks the Cowboys should dip into free agency for help.

Moton suggests the Cowboys sign ex-Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano.

"Dallas Cowboys' oft-injured linebacker DeMarvion Overshown sat out Week 9 with a knee injury," Knox said. "Milano could give one of these teams quality snaps at linebacker."

Do the Cowboys need a linebacker?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's true Overshown sat out in Week 9, but with hamstring and back injuries. It's also true that Overshown has missed six games in total and is proving to be injury-prone once again.

But that's not the only issue the Cowboys have.

Dallas has also seemingly lost faith in rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who has seen his snaps decline in each of the last three games en route to seeing just three in Week 9. That has forced Dallas to lean more on Shemar James in recent weeks.

Safe to say, the Cowboys might want to explore adding more depth at the position in free agency.

Can Matt Milano help?

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 32 years old and after not having played a snap in the NFL this season, the veteran linebacker is a total wild card in terms of what to expect if he signs with the Cowboys.

During his career, Milano has amounted to a highly-effective pass-rusher when asked to blitz and can play sound run defense and about average coverage.

His tackling isn't that great, but he would fit in perfectly with the rest of the Cowboys' defense. We also know that Milano has had issues staying healthy, but he would likely be a rotational player, which will help him stay out of the trainer's room.

Even if Milano isn't what he once was, the veteran can still provide adequate depth in what is a shaky linebacker's room.

We suspect the Cowboys will wait to see how things play out with Overshown's latest injury before they consider bringing in another linebacker.

But if he remains absent for another game or gets hurt again after his next return, Dallas has to seriously consider making a move.

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