Dallas Cowboys Legend Trolls Eagles Fans Ahead of Monday Night Football

We are just hours away from kickoff of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin is spending his time trolling Philadelphia's fans before kickoff.

Irvin was on "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network on Monday morning and greeted the slew of Eagles fans who were there to support their team.

Irvin recognized the Eagles' success in recent years with their pair of Super Bowls, but he went on to gloat how the Cowboys were having that kind of success long before the Eagles were.

"I know we're out here amongst these enemies, but it's where we're going to do our best work," Irvin said. "I love being in the land where every body hates you the most."

"In Philadelphia, I know you guys just got in the Super Bowl business, I understand you just got in the Super Bowl business. But we been in the business! We been in the business for a long time!" Irvin added. "And we know how to win Super Bowls and we will get back starting tonight at the cost of the Eagles fans."

As you'd imagine, Irvin's prediction was not met with a positive response from Eagles fans.

A drought with no end in sight

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson with the Lombardi trophy after defeating the Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVIII at the Georgia Dome. Dallas defeated Buffalo 30-13. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's true the Cowboys were winning Super Bowls long before the Eagles won their first two in 2017 and 2024, and it's also true Dallas has won three more.

However, it has also been a long, long time since the Cowboys won their last one, which came all the way back in 1995, when Dallas capped off its dynasty with a third in four years.

Since then, there has been a lot of frustration and disappointment for the franchise, and that has not changed this season, when the Cowboys entered the 2026 season with hope before facing the harsh reality that this year isn't going to be theirs, either.

That's because the overhauled defense has been as bad, if not worse than it has been over the last two years and even the Cowboys' offense has struggled in recent weeks.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Eagles are just as big of a mess and they aren't going anywhere this season, either.

Philly likely lost Jalen Hurts for the remainder of the season due to blood clots in his lungs and will now have to depend on Tanner McKee and maybe even Joe Milton for the rest of the season.

Yes, that Joe Milton.

For this Week 7 game, the Eagles also don't have their top two wide receivers in DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, both of whom were ruled out due to injury. Philly will have Saquon Barkley returning, though, so a major threat still remains in Philly's offense.

Truth be told, the Eagles could be missing their entire starting offense and that still wouldn't guarantee a Cowboys victory. That's just how bad the defense has been this season.

With what we've seen out of these two teams this season, it could get really ugly on Monday night.

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