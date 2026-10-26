5 Dallas Cowboys Facing Make-or-Break Game in Week 7 vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will both be looking to end their respective losing streaks when they square off on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cowboys and Eagles both sit at 2-4 and are looking up at the New York Giants in the NFC East. Dallas is a loser of two straight, while the Eagles haven't won a game since September after dropping each of their last four.

While the Cowboys are under immense pressure as a team to win this game against a banged-up Eagles squad, there are three players and two coaches who are specifically under the most pressure for the Cowboys.

Here's who makes up that group.

Jake Ferguson

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest changes the Cowboys made in Week 6 was starting Brevyn Spann-Ford over Ferguson, and the former outproduced the latter in the passing game, also.

Ferguson, who is in the dog house for a fumble, drops and poor blocking, did out-snap Spann-Ford, but he also played a season-low percentage of snaps.

If Ferguson doesn't snap out of his woes this season, he could continue to see a diminished role. The process of digging out of the hole he's in starts on Monday night.

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Ferguson, Ezeiruaku also lost his starting role, with rookie Malachi Lawrence getting the nod over him in Week 6.

Ezeiruaku responded by doing almost nothing. According to Pro Football Focus, he had one pressure and one tackle.

With the trade deadline looming and the Cowboys looking like a good bet to make a move for an edge rusher given the lackluster production from the room as a whole, Ezeiruaku better get his act together or else he could be an afterthought if Dallas does indeed acquire the edge rusher everyone expects them to.

DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Every week is a make-or-break week for the struggling veteran cornerback, but that's especially true this week.

The long-awaited return of Cobie Durant, who was the team's best cornerback during the offseason, will happen this week after he was removed from the injury report on Saturday.

With Joey Porter Jr. also likely to be a full go after having his snaps limited over his first two games, space for Bland to see the field is running out. If he continues to be a liability again on Monday and Durant shines, that could be all she wrote for Bland's starting job.

To be clear, we believe Bland should already be on the outside looking in when it comes to playing time, but the Cowboys have shown zero indication they are on the same page.

Christian Parker

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everything sets up for the Cowboys' defense to bounce back in Week 6, and that's exactly the kind of showing Parker needs.

The Eagles won't have Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith or Dontayvion Wicks and instead will be depending on Tanner McKee, Marquise Brown, Darius Cooper and rookie Makai Lemon to lead their passing attack.

It goes without saying that the Cowboys should be able to shut that trio down, but we know better than to expect anything from Parker and Co. That said, if the Eagles' offense so much as gives the Cowboys' defense a run for its money on Monday night, the calls for Parker's job will only grow louder.

Brian Schottenheimer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only have the Cowboys been extremely disappointing as a whole, their offense, which was supposed to be a strength, has struggled badly the last few games.

There have been questions about effort in Dallas, and that points to a bad culture, which falls on the shoulders of Schottenheimer.

Calls for his firing have grown louder and louder as the Cowboys have sunk deeper and deeper into the depths of despair. Another putrid outing and a loss to a depleted Eagles team might just be enough to get Schottenheimer canned.

Teams don't like to call games must-win, but this one feels like that for Schottenheimer.

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