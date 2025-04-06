Cowboys urged to sign veteran wide receiver ahead of 2025 NFL draft
The Dallas Cowboys had several issues on offense last season, with their depth at wide receiver standing out as one of the more concerning.
CeeDee Lamb continued to put up one elite performance after another, but they didn't have a No. 2 wideout who could take the attention away from him. That's why the position remains one of the top options for the team heading into the 2025 NFL draft.
Not everyone believes Dallas should head into the draft without addressing this need, though. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox falls in this category, stating that the Cowboys should sign former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in NFL free agency prior to the draft.
"Tyler Lockett, who was released by the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, should be a top target for Dallas ahead of the draft. The 32-year-old caught 49 passes for 600 yards as Seattle's third receiver last season and has experience playing under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer." — Knox, Bleacher Report
Lockett saw his targets drop over the past couple of seasons in Seattle as they relied more on DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He still delivered when called upon, even if he's not the same player he was when he recorded more than 1,000 yards for Schottenheimer.
Even with his age and decline in statistics, Lockett is a reasonable option for Dallas. He not only knows Schottenheimer's system, but he's been a durable player as well, which was an issue for the Cowboys in 2024.
That said, it's not likely that Dallas will sign Lockett before the draft. The more logical plan will be for them to see how that weekend plays out, then re-visit the free agency market if they don't land a receiver they believe can fill the WR2 role.
