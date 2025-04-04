Cowboys dream NFL Draft scenario involves landing physical route-runner
The Dallas Cowboys have put together a successful offseason so far, but their success could be diminished if they don't find at least one game-changer in the NFL Draft.
The Cowboys are still missing major pieces on both sides of the ball if they are going to compete with the league's top teams.
Those missing pieces will have to be found in the draft, given the way Jerry and Stephen Jones operate. Luckily for Dallas, there is going to be no shortage of talent around theCowboys' first two draft picks.
According to Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon, the Cowboys' dream scenario in the draft would be selecting Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"Tetairoa McMillan drops to them and they add to the receiving corps in a major way while resisting the temptation to waste a top-12 pick on a running back," said Gagnon.
The Cowboys seemingly moved away from drafting a running back in the first round by signing two capable running backs in free agency. These signings made wide receiver, defensive line, and the secondary all stand out as bigger immediate needs.
Outside of standout prospects Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter who have no chance of falling to Dallas, McMillan stands out as the player in this draft who can have the greatest impact on the Cowboys.
With McMillan and Lamb's nearly opposite playstyles, they could perfectly complement each other, potentially elevating the Cowboys' offense back to the top of the league.
