Cowboys met with RB prospect 'skyrocketing' up NFL Draft boards
The Dallas Cowboys are meeting with potential draft picks this week as they're hosting their top 30 visits and 'Dallas Day' prospects. Not every name has been confirmed but some of the biggest names in the 2025 NFL Draft have made their way to The Star in Frisco.
One of those players happens to be North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, who is skyrocketing up draft boards.
Seen as the consensus No. 2 back in this class, Hampton is ranked right behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty. There's not much separation, however, and NFL insider Jordan Schultz says the two are being compared to Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, who both went in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Schultz says both backs are expected to go early, which means Dallas would have to use pick No. 12 on Hampton. That is, unless they wanted to trade back and hope that he was still on the board.
Based on comments from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it doesn't seem likely the Cowboys would use such a high pick on a running back. They're more likely to wait and pick a back on Day 2, especially since this class is loaded with talent.
Still, it's fun to imagine the 6-foot, 221-pound Hampton wearing the star on his helmet. He's a bulldozer with excellent vision and more than enough speed to break off the long runs. He left North Carolina with 3,565 yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground as well as 635 yards and four more touchdowns on 73 receptions.
It might be a tough sell at No. 12, but there's no denying Hampton would be a difference-maker.
