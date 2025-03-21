Cracraft Signs With Seahawks
A PAC-12 honorable mention wide receiver during his time with Washington State Cougars, River Cracraft returns to his old stomping grounds after signing a contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
Cracraft, 30, caught 27 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns while appearing in 29 games for the Dolphins. Cracraft never caught more than nine passes in a season while in Miami but made his mark by creating plays downfield as a blocker.
A scrappy 6'0", 198-pound receiver, Cracraft was limited to eight games last season and 10 games in 2023 due to a pair of shoulder injuries. He played 120 snaps in 2024, catching seven of nine targets for 66 yards for the Dolphins.
The Seahawks redesigned their offense, trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold early in free agency. Cracraft joins a receiving corps that includes former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, who signed with the team last week after being released by the Rams.
So far, Cracraft is the eighth player to leave Miami in free agency, joining WR Braxton Berrios, S Jevon Holland, G Robert Jones, LB Anthony Walker Jr., DT Da'Shawn Hand, TE Jack Stoll, and CB Siran Neal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Cracraft's deal with Seattle, but contract terms aren't yet clear.
THE DOLPHINS WIDE RECEIVER ROOM
Miami has one of the league's top receiving units led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but depth at the position has been an issue. Re-signing Cracraft would've complemented the duo, but Malik Washington's emergence as a sixth-round rookie changed the equation.
Not only did he end the season catching 16 of 20 targets over the season's final four games, but he was also an impact player on special teams. He returned 14 kickoffs for 430 yards, including a 67-yard gain against the Jets in Week 18.
In need of different skillsets, the Dolphins signed former Titans receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to a two-year deal after scoring nine touchdowns last season. At 6'2", 211 pounds, the big-bodied receiver is at least two inches taller than Cracraft and four inches taller than Waddle and Hill but still has the breakaway speed to thrive in Mike McDaniel's offense.
The wide receiver position projects to be one of Miami's greatest strengths next season, with answers beyond Hill and Waddle's one-two punches.
DOLPHINS 2025 FREE AGENT SCORECARD
as of Thursday, March 20, 11:00 AM EDT
AGREED TO TERMS: 12
- QB Zach Wilson (Denver)
- G James Daniels (Pittsburgh)
- OL Larry Borom (Chicago)
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu (Detroit)
- WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (Tennessee)
- S Ashtyn Davis (N.Y. Jets)
- LB K.J. Britt (Tampa Bay)
- RB Alexander Mattison (Las Vegas)
- TE Pharaoh Brown (Seattle)
- P Ryan Stonehouse (Tennessee)
- CB Artie Burns (Seattle)
- LB Willie Gay, Jr. (New Orleans)
RE-SIGNED: 8
- DT Matt Dickerson
- S Elijah Campbell
- OLB Quinton Bell
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- G/T Jackson Carman
- WR Dee Eskridge
- OL Liam Eichenberg
- DT Benito Jones
LOST TO ANOTHER TEAM: 8
- WR Braxton Berrios (Houston)
- G Robert Jones (Dallas)
- S Jevon Holland (N.Y. Giants)
- TE Jack Stoll (New Orleans)
- LB Anthony Walker, Jr. (Tampa Bay)
- DT Da'Shawn Hand (L.A. Chargers)
- CB Siran Neal (San Francisco)
- WR River Cracraft (Seattle)
REMAINING UFAS: 13
- QB Tyler Huntley
- RB Jeff Wilson, Jr.
- WR Anthony Schwartz
- WR Grant DuBose
- T Kendall Lamm
- G Isaiah Wynn
- DT Calais Campbell
- EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah
- EDGE Tyus Bowser
- EDGE Cam Brown
- LB Duke Riley
- S Jordan Poyer
- LS Jake McQuaide