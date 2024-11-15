Another Issue on Offensive Line?
The Miami Dolphins don't need any more issues on their offensive line, which is why it was a bit problematic that starting left tackle Terron Armstead was not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media Friday.
This comes after Armstead was estimated on the Wednesday injury report as not practicing when the team conducted a walk-through, and then didn't practice Thursday, each time listed as "rest/knee."
The Dolphins' final injury report of the week will come out late Friday afternoon, at which time we'll get a clearer idea of what's going on with Armstead, but again this could be problematic.
The Dolphins already have lost starting right tackle Austin Jackson to a season-ending knee injury and they're down to three pure tackles on the 53-man roster.
One is Kendall Lamm, who started against the Los Angeles Rams in Jackson's spot Monday night and the other rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul.
The Dolphins have three players on the practice squad listed as tackles: Jackson Carman, Ryan Hayes and Bayron Matos.
Carman was elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Rams, though he saw action only on special teams. Based on NFL experience, he likely would be the one to get the call if the Dolphins need reinforcements on their offensive line.
RAMSEY UPDATE
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was in attendance at practice during the open portion after head coach Mike McDaniel provided an update on his status.
Ramsey was injured in practice Thursday and listed as limited on that injury report.
Asked about Ramsey's prospects for the Raiders game, McDaniel said: "We'll see how it plays out today. Either way, I don't I don't rule out warriors. He is an integral part of our team, so I know he'll do what he is able to do today and we'll be optimistic for the game knowing that if he if he doesn't play it's because he can't."
The Dolphins already will be without starting cornerback Kendall Fuller, who will be out with a concussion. McDaniel indicated before practice that Fuller was week to week but likely would not need to be placed on injured reserve.
Fuller missed the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans after sustaining a concussion eight days earlier against the Seattle Seahawks.
"I do know he was feeling, based upon the previous situation where he was at in the timeline, he felt better than he did previously," McDaniel said. "So henceforth, the medical experts did not feel as though the timeline, whatever that was absolutely necessitating that automatic four-week out. So it's week-to-week based upon the advice of the medical experts, as well as the feedback from you Kendall and what he's feeling because that's the most important thing."
