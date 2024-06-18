All Dolphins

Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb

Chubb's availability for the start of training camp and the regular season is one of the biggest question marks surrounding the defense at this time

Alain Poupart

Bradley Chubb drills New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to cause a fumble during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium last December.
Bradley Chubb drills New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to cause a fumble during the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium last December. / Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The biggest issue the Miami Dolphins are facing after the offseason program is pretty obvious, but beyond the Tua Tagovailoa contract negotiations, what stands out is the status of their starting edge defenders.

That would be Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom are still on the mend after having their 2023 seasons cut short by significant injuries, a torn Achilles for Phillips and a torn ACL for Chubb.

Chubb is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.

BRADLEY CHUBB, OLB

Height: 6-4
Weight: 268 lbs.
Exp.: 7 Years
School: North Carolina State
How Acquired: Acquired in trade (from Denver), 2022

2023 in Review

In his first full season with the Dolphins — and before he was injured in the Week 17 loss at Baltimore — Chubb showed exactly why the team traded a first-round pick for him midway through the 2022 season.

In his 16 games, Chubb finished with 11 sacks, the second double-digit sack performance of his career (first since his rookie season in 2018). Even better, Chubb tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with six.

Chubb's best game of the season came in the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium when he had three sacks and two forced fumbles, a performance good enough to earn him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

As these things often go, Chubb probably was more deserving of a Pro Bowl invitation last season than he was in 2022 when he was selected while spliltting his time between the Broncos and Dolphins.

Contract/Cap Info

The Dolphins signed Chubb to a five-year contract extension after trading for him in 2022, then restructured his deal this offseason by converting salary into a signing bonus to reduce his cap number from upwards of $26 million (per spotrac.com) to $15 million. Chubb's contract runs through 2028 with a void year in 2029. Chubb's cap number jumps back up to $29 million in 2025 and he's got no guaranteed money coming after this season.

2024 Preview

As everyone should have expected, Chubb didn't take part in any on-field work during the offseason program and it's probably a fair expectation that he'll start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Chubb will be eligible to come off PUP at any point during training camp if he can pass a physical, but the Dolphins would have a decision to make when the time comes for the cuts to the 53-man roster.

If Chubb isn't ready for the start of the regular season, the Dolphins would have the option of putting him on Reserve/PUP, which would sideline him for the first four games of the regular season (the rule used to call for a player missing the first six games).

Given his importance to the defense, you can rest assured the Dolphins are going to be careful with Chubb because the last thing they want is to rush him back and have him suffer a setback. As for when Chubb could start looking like his old self, nobody knows that answer for sure.

PREVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB De'Von Achane

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Salvon Ahmed

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: T Terron Armstead

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Shaquil Barrett

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Odell Beckham Jr.

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: WR Braxton Berrios

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: CB Ethan Bonner

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OL Aaron Brewer

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: RB Chris Brooks

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: LB Jordyn Brooks

-- Dolphins Training Camp Preview: DB Elijah Campbell

• Follow Alain Poupart on X/Twitter
• Check out the SI Dolphins YouTube Channel

Published
Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of AllDolphins.com and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

Home/News