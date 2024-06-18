Dolphins Training Camp Preview: OLB Bradley Chubb
The biggest issue the Miami Dolphins are facing after the offseason program is pretty obvious, but beyond the Tua Tagovailoa contract negotiations, what stands out is the status of their starting edge defenders.
That would be Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, both of whom are still on the mend after having their 2023 seasons cut short by significant injuries, a torn Achilles for Phillips and a torn ACL for Chubb.
Chubb is the subject of our next installment in a series examining the players on the roster heading into the start of training camp, looking back at their 2023 season, how they joined the team, their contract status, and their outlook for the 2024.
BRADLEY CHUBB, OLB
Height: 6-4
Weight: 268 lbs.
Exp.: 7 Years
School: North Carolina State
How Acquired: Acquired in trade (from Denver), 2022
2023 in Review
In his first full season with the Dolphins — and before he was injured in the Week 17 loss at Baltimore — Chubb showed exactly why the team traded a first-round pick for him midway through the 2022 season.
In his 16 games, Chubb finished with 11 sacks, the second double-digit sack performance of his career (first since his rookie season in 2018). Even better, Chubb tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with six.
Chubb's best game of the season came in the 30-0 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium when he had three sacks and two forced fumbles, a performance good enough to earn him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
As these things often go, Chubb probably was more deserving of a Pro Bowl invitation last season than he was in 2022 when he was selected while spliltting his time between the Broncos and Dolphins.
Contract/Cap Info
The Dolphins signed Chubb to a five-year contract extension after trading for him in 2022, then restructured his deal this offseason by converting salary into a signing bonus to reduce his cap number from upwards of $26 million (per spotrac.com) to $15 million. Chubb's contract runs through 2028 with a void year in 2029. Chubb's cap number jumps back up to $29 million in 2025 and he's got no guaranteed money coming after this season.
2024 Preview
As everyone should have expected, Chubb didn't take part in any on-field work during the offseason program and it's probably a fair expectation that he'll start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list.
Chubb will be eligible to come off PUP at any point during training camp if he can pass a physical, but the Dolphins would have a decision to make when the time comes for the cuts to the 53-man roster.
If Chubb isn't ready for the start of the regular season, the Dolphins would have the option of putting him on Reserve/PUP, which would sideline him for the first four games of the regular season (the rule used to call for a player missing the first six games).
Given his importance to the defense, you can rest assured the Dolphins are going to be careful with Chubb because the last thing they want is to rush him back and have him suffer a setback. As for when Chubb could start looking like his old self, nobody knows that answer for sure.
