Five Dolphins Veterans to Start Camp on Injury Lists
Whatever realistic hope there might have been that either Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips would be ready for the start of Miami Dolphins training camp, particularly in the aftermath of Phillips' Instagram post this week, came to an end Thursday.
Chubb and Phillips were among the five players the Dolphins put on an injury list to start training camp, which will begin next week after veterans report Tuesday.
The two starting edge defenders were placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List along with offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Cameron Goode, while running back Salvon Ahmed was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
All five of those players can come off their respective list once they can pass a physical and are deemed physically ready to start practicing.
THE CHUBB AND PHILLIPS MOVES WERE EXPECTED
Given the severity of their injuries and when they occurred, Chubb and Phillips realistically always should have been expected to start training camp on PUP, regardless of the encouraging overall signs regarding Phillips' recovery.
To refresh the memory, Phillips sustained a torn Achilles tendon in the Black Friday victory against the New York Jets, while Chubb sustained a torn ACL late in the 56-19 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 when he really shouldn't have been in the game with the outcome long having been decided.
The question now with both Chubb and Phillips remains exactly when they'll be ready to start practice and even more importantly be able to go full speed.
To protect against the possibility of either or both players having to miss the start of the regular season, the Dolphins made moves at the outside linebacker position in the offseason, selecting Chop Robinson and Mohamed Kamara in the 2024 NFL draft and signing veteran pass rusher Shaquil Barrett after he had been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a salary-cap move.
For the Dolphins to be as good defensively under new coordinator Anthony Weaver as hoped, the Dolphins will need Phillips and Chubb to be back to peak form -- or close to it -- at some point in 2024.
Goode is yet another injured outside linebacker, though his contributions have come mostly on special teams. And it was in that role that he sustained a patellar injury, running downfield to cover the punt that was returned for a game-changing touchdown in the Week 18 showdown against the Buffalo Bills.
WYNN'S INJURY A CONCERN
Wynn starting camp on PUP obviously is not great news, given that he's considered almost a lock to be the starting left guard after he performed well in that spot last year before his season was cut short by a quad injury.
The former New England Patriots first-round pick has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, which might make depending on him a dicey proposition, particularly in light of the fact he didn't take part in any team work in the offseason practices.
Along with W'ynn, other candidates for the starting guard positions include 2021 second-round pick Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones, Lester Cotton and veteran newcomer Jack Driscoll, who has the ability to line up at guard or tackle.
In an ideal world, though, Wynn would man the left spot and the others would battle it out for the right to start on the right side.