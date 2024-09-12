Dolphins-Bills Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look for that elusive victory against the Buffalo Bills when the teams face off at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
The Dolphins have lost 11 of the past 12 matchups in the series, including a playoff game in the 2022 season and both clashes last season.
Both teams will enter the game with a 1-0 record, tied for first in the AFC East with the New England Patriots.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 2 matchup:
ALL EYES ON TYREEK
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been in the news all week because of the incident outside Hard Rock Stadium before the team's season opener, so he's going to be in the spotlight on this night — even more so than usual. Hill said during his press conference football is his escape and he responded with an 80-yard touchdown against Jacksonville. Another one of those big plays would go a long way for the Dolphins on this night.
DO THE DOLPHINS HAVE AN ANSWER FOR JOSH ALLEN?
It's no big secret that the biggest reason for the Bills' dominance in the series of late is QB Josh Allen, whose numbers against Miami are simply ridiculous. Last year, for example, he passed for 320 and 359 yards in the two matchups with six touchdowns and two interceptions, and also had 67 rushing yards in the game in Miami. But the Dolphins have a new defensive coordinator, which means that maybe the defense has a different answer for Allen and maybe this is the one that does the trick. Getting pressure and forcing turnovers always can be a key here, but that's obviously easier said than done.
IT'S ALL ABOUT THE U
The ability to put pressure on the quarterback could be a factor in this game, as it always is, and two key players here are former University of Miami teammates Jaelan Phillips of the Dolphins and Greg Rousseau of the Bills. Phillips had a really impressive 2024 debut given his circumstances, while Rousseau earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors with his three-sack performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
DOLPHINS ON THE RUN
The Dolphins were able to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars without much of a contribution from the running game, though that phase did contribute in the fourth quarter. While the Dolphins always have the threat of the big play with Hill and Jaylen Waddle, another effective method to move the ball and keep Josh Allen on the sideline would be to run the ball. The Dolphins are dealing with injuries at running back with Raheem Mostert already ruled out and De'Von Achane nursing an ankle injury, but there's nothing that says Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie Jaylen Wright can't get the job done.
SECOND HALF, SAME AS THE FIRST
One of the overlooked aspects of the Buffalo sweep of the Dolphins last season is how much the Bills dominated the second half. The combined score of those two games was 31-6 after halftime. The only time all regular season the Dolphins were shut out in the second half was in that second Buffalo game. And the six points in the first meeting in Buffalo matched the second-lowest second-half total of the season. In the season finale, the Dolphins rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries in the first half, but had only three rushing attempts in the second half despite carrying the lead into the fourth quarter. This is maybe where Mike McDaniel needs to stick with what's working a bit longer. Regardless, the Dolphins need to close this game if they hope to get that big win against Buffalo.