Dolphins-Bills Week 2 National Predictions Roundup

How the national media views the Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium playing out

Alain Poupart

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaps to make a catch for a first down in front of Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20), during second half action of their NFL football game Jan 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) leaps to make a catch for a first down in front of Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (20), during second half action of their NFL football game Jan 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens. / BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it 2-0 on the season when they face the division rival Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.

The Dolphins will enter the game as 2.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:

CBS Sports

Analysis: "Josh Allen has owned the Miami Dolphins in his career with an 11-2 record. That won't change in this one. It's always tough on the Bills playing in the heat, but this is a night game. Sure, it's on a short week, but the Bills will do enough on defense and Allen will win it late. He continues his mastery over the Dolphins. "

Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24

Sports Illustrated

Albert Breer Prediction: Bills

Mitch Goldich Prediction: Bills

Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Bills

Conor Orr Prediction: Bills

John Pluym Prediction: Bills

Matt Verderame Prediction: Bills

USA Today Sports

Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bills 23

Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Dolphins 26, Bills 23

Nate Davis Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bills 23

Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bills 21

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Bills 26, Dolphins 23

Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Bills 23, Dolphins 20

The Sporting News

Analysis: "The Bills saw Josh Allen take over with his big arm and strong legs after digging a hole in the opener. The Dolphins also rallied well with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Buffalo is putting more on Allen with transitional weapons and a more vulnerable defense, and he will keep responding by spreading the ball around well and getting set up by the run. The Dolphins' defense gave up some big plays last week and can be had on intermediate passing. Allen is better in that area than Tagovailoa, leading to the mild road upset."

Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 27

Pro Football Network

David Bearman: Dolphins

Adam Beasley: Dolphins

Jay Morrison: Bills

Dakota Randall: Dolphins

Dallas Robinson: Bills

Kyle Soppe: Dolphins

Dan Tomaro: Dolphins

ESPN

Matt Bowen: Dolphins

Mike Clay Prediction: Dolphins

Dan Graziano Prediction: Dolphins

Kalyn Kahler Prediction: Dolphins

Eric Moody Prediction: Bills

Kimberly Martin Prediction: Dolphins

Jason Reid Prediction: Dolphins

Seth Wickersham Prediction: Dolphins

Pro Football Talk

Mike Florio Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23

Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bills 20

NFL.com

Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24

Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 23

Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 22

Gennaro Filice Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 24

Dan Parr Prediction: Bills 25, Dolphins 23

The 33rd Team

Analysis: "The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have played in some incredible games during the last few years, and this is already an important matchup early in the season. Miami is a slight favorite at home, and it has had a ton of success in home September games under Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense looked rough out of the gate, and it will be without Taron Johnson on Thursday. But it has been extremely successful against the Dolphins with Josh Allen, winning 11 of their last 12 games. Expect this to be a fairly high-scoring contest, but given the state of Buffalo's secondary, take the Dolphins to get the early-season win."

Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24

The Athletic

Analysis: "TheDolphinsare already limping at running back, and Allen is playing with a banged-up non-throwing hand. Look forTua Tagovailoato exploit aBillsdefense that is soft in the middle withoutMatt Milano. We’ll take the best pass rush, as the Dolphins will have a tough time bothering left tackle Dion Dawkins and Allen, who ranked second in EPA per dropback after Week 1 at 0.46 and third in passer rating at 137.7. The Bills’Greg Rousseau, meanwhile, had three sacks against theCardinalsand leads the NFL in defensive production rating among pass rushers. Old manVon Milleralso looked like a problem again."

Prediction (against the spread): Bills plus 2 (lines may vary depending on outlet)

Miami Dolphins On SI

Analysis: "Is this the year? Is this the year the Dolphins finally overtake the Bills atop the AFC East? It's too early to make that call, but we know it isn't likely to happen if the Dolphins don't take care of business against Buffalo at home. Neither AFC East team was particularly overwhelming in its regular season opener, but each won. It's no secret that the Dolphins are very good at home, especially early in the season.  The four former NFL players on the Amazon pregame and postgame shows were firm in their statements about the Dolphins needing this game if they want to take the next step in 2024, and the feeling here is they will get it done."

Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bills 23

Alain Poupart

ALAIN POUPART

Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of All Dolphins and co-host of the All Dolphins Podcast. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press, the Dolphins team website, and the Fan Nation Network (part of Sports Illustrated). In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls (for NFL.com, Football News and the Montreal Gazette), the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between. The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.

