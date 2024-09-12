Dolphins-Bills Week 2 National Predictions Roundup
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it 2-0 on the season when they face the division rival Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday night.
The Dolphins will enter the game as 2.5-point favorites, according to the SI Sportsbook.
Here's a roundup of national predictions on this game:
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CBS Sports
Analysis: "Josh Allen has owned the Miami Dolphins in his career with an 11-2 record. That won't change in this one. It's always tough on the Bills playing in the heat, but this is a night game. Sure, it's on a short week, but the Bills will do enough on defense and Allen will win it late. He continues his mastery over the Dolphins. "
Prediction: Bills 28, Dolphins 24
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sports Illustrated
Albert Breer Prediction: Bills
Mitch Goldich Prediction: Bills
Gilbert Manzano Prediction: Bills
Conor Orr Prediction: Bills
John Pluym Prediction: Bills
Matt Verderame Prediction: Bills
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
USA Today Sports
Jarrett Bell Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bills 23
Chris Bumbaca Prediction: Dolphins 26, Bills 23
Nate Davis Prediction: Dolphins 30, Bills 23
Tyler Dragon Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bills 21
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz Prediction: Bills 26, Dolphins 23
Lorenzo Reyes Prediction: Bills 23, Dolphins 20
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Sporting News
Analysis: "The Bills saw Josh Allen take over with his big arm and strong legs after digging a hole in the opener. The Dolphins also rallied well with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Buffalo is putting more on Allen with transitional weapons and a more vulnerable defense, and he will keep responding by spreading the ball around well and getting set up by the run. The Dolphins' defense gave up some big plays last week and can be had on intermediate passing. Allen is better in that area than Tagovailoa, leading to the mild road upset."
Prediction: Bills 31, Dolphins 27
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pro Football Network
David Bearman: Dolphins
Adam Beasley: Dolphins
Jay Morrison: Bills
Dakota Randall: Dolphins
Dallas Robinson: Bills
Kyle Soppe: Dolphins
Dan Tomaro: Dolphins
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ESPN
Matt Bowen: Dolphins
Mike Clay Prediction: Dolphins
Dan Graziano Prediction: Dolphins
Kalyn Kahler Prediction: Dolphins
Eric Moody Prediction: Bills
Kimberly Martin Prediction: Dolphins
Jason Reid Prediction: Dolphins
Seth Wickersham Prediction: Dolphins
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pro Football Talk
Mike Florio Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 23
Chris Simms Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bills 20
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24
Tom Blair Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 23
Brooke Cersosimo Prediction: Dolphins 28, Bills 22
Gennaro Filice Prediction: Bills 27, Dolphins 24
Dan Parr Prediction: Bills 25, Dolphins 23
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 33rd Team
Analysis: "The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have played in some incredible games during the last few years, and this is already an important matchup early in the season. Miami is a slight favorite at home, and it has had a ton of success in home September games under Mike McDaniel. Meanwhile, Buffalo’s defense looked rough out of the gate, and it will be without Taron Johnson on Thursday. But it has been extremely successful against the Dolphins with Josh Allen, winning 11 of their last 12 games. Expect this to be a fairly high-scoring contest, but given the state of Buffalo's secondary, take the Dolphins to get the early-season win."
Prediction: Dolphins 27, Bills 24
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Athletic
Analysis: "TheDolphinsare already limping at running back, and Allen is playing with a banged-up non-throwing hand. Look forTua Tagovailoato exploit aBillsdefense that is soft in the middle withoutMatt Milano. We’ll take the best pass rush, as the Dolphins will have a tough time bothering left tackle Dion Dawkins and Allen, who ranked second in EPA per dropback after Week 1 at 0.46 and third in passer rating at 137.7. The Bills’Greg Rousseau, meanwhile, had three sacks against theCardinalsand leads the NFL in defensive production rating among pass rushers. Old manVon Milleralso looked like a problem again."
Prediction (against the spread): Bills plus 2 (lines may vary depending on outlet)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Miami Dolphins On SI
Analysis: "Is this the year? Is this the year the Dolphins finally overtake the Bills atop the AFC East? It's too early to make that call, but we know it isn't likely to happen if the Dolphins don't take care of business against Buffalo at home. Neither AFC East team was particularly overwhelming in its regular season opener, but each won. It's no secret that the Dolphins are very good at home, especially early in the season. The four former NFL players on the Amazon pregame and postgame shows were firm in their statements about the Dolphins needing this game if they want to take the next step in 2024, and the feeling here is they will get it done."
Prediction: Dolphins 24, Bills 23