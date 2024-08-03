Dolphins Camp: Day Nine Practice Report
The Miami Dolphins were back at practice Saturday, though the work took place at the team's faciliy inside of Hard Rock Stadium as had been scheduled.
Attendance report at Dolphins practice: Not working Saturday were RB Salvon Ahmed, WR Erik Ezukanma, WR River Cracraft, WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead, S Jordan Poyer, LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Anthony Walker Jr. and CB Cam Smith. Ahmed was spotted wearing a boot around his right foot.
As head coach Mike McDaniel indicated before practice, cornerback Jalen Ramsey wore the orange jersey as the practice player of the day for Friday.
The first competitive period on this day involved 11-on-11 and the offense didn't produce many positive plays.
Tua Tagovailoa took two shots from about the 30-yard line into the end zone, but Braxton Berrios couldn't stay in bounds on the first attempt and Tua overshot tight end Jody Fortson Jr. on the second.
Emmanuel Ogbah had a couple of nice plays, getting past Durham Smythe to quickly get to Tua on a pass play and later bursting through the line to meet Raheem Mostert after a pitch.
There were no horrible shotgun snaps on this day, Tua bobbled one from Aaron Brewer that was at chest level, and Mike White got a couple of low ones around the ankles and one that was around his head that he couldn't probably field.
Jalen Ramsey continued his strong work in run support, coming around the edge to meet De'Von Achane in the backfield.
Calais Campbell has a run stop against Achane.
Rookie fifth-round pick Mohamed Kamara was very active on this day. He met rookie Jaylen Wright in the backfield on a run. He later beat tight end Hayden Rucci at the line to stuff another run.
Rookie first-round pick Chop Robinson did a good job of setting the edge on a run by De'Von Achane where he was forced to cut inside into traffic.
Tackle Kendall Lamm committed a false start.
Chris Brooks had a nice run where he made a quick jump cut at the line.
Campbell got to Tua very quickly on a play that likely would have been a sack in a game situation.
Jaylen Waddle had a couple of noticeable plays, a reception on a quick slant from Tua in traffic and a touchdown catch from Mike White in the corner of the end zone in a goal-to-go period.
Skylar Thompson might have had the best pass of the day, a floater over the linebacker to tight end Jonnu Smith in the middle of the field.
Linebacker Channing Tindall had a sack of Thompson (or would-be sack) and later met Jaylen Wright in the backfield right after he caught a swing pass.
Ogbah tipped a Tua screen pass at the line of scrimmage.
There were several instances on this day where Tua couldn't find an open receiver, and this is where we point out that Hill didn't practice and Waddle got very limited reps.
Quinton Bell had a would-be sack against Tua.
In a two-minute period at the end of pracetice, Tua led the offense to a touchdown, thanks to a 20-yard completion to Malik Washington and a quick throw to Achane on fourth-and-1, where defenders were around the running back but Achane kept running and the officials signaled a touchdown.
On the drive, Achane had a drop and made another catch that wasn't very clean.
Before that, Ogbah had another sack.
Mike White got the last series at QB, but the drive ended when Anthony Schwartz dropped a pass over the middle on fourth-and-6. The pass was a tad low but should have been caught.
White dropped a good shotgun snap before throwing a hurried swing pass to Jeff Wilson Jr.
Kamara had another sack on the series to cap off his very impressive day.