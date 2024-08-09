Dolphins Friday Mailbag: OBJ, Achane, Liam and More
Part 1 of a Dolphins mailbag on this first preseason weekend:
From Rémi (@coachrayqc):
Salut Alain! I know you can't talk about depth chart but how Lester Cotton looks? Last year he had some good appearances for the Dolphins but this year we don't hear much about him?
Hey Rémi, head coach Mike McDaniel used the term “phenomenal job” when talking about Cotton this week, and all of us Dolphins beat writers looked at each other a bit puzzled. I don’t think he’s a lock to make the 53-man roster, let’s put it this way.
From Bob Curvelo (@curvelo13):
Hi Alain, Keep up the good work, pleasure reading this article weekly. I've been reading good things from you and other reporters/columnists about Bonner and Maitre. Do you think they have a chance of making the 53 and contributing this season?
Hey Bob, I think Ethan Bonner is a borderline lock to make the 53 and I’ve been pumping Maitre’s tires for a while now, but I still think he’s on the outside looking in as of now.
From Mark Lever (@MarkFinsfan):
Have you heard anything about Waddle’s injury? Is it an issue that we seem to have so many injuries before the season even starts?
Hey Mark, the only thing we’ve heard about Waddle’s injury came from McDaniel, who said it’s “minor.” It’s not an issue to have a lot of injuries early in camp, to be honest. I also don’t think it’s particularly abnormal.
From T-Money (@DolphinsFanz):
Is it safe to say OBJ cannot be relied upon as a true WR3? Thus why Miami is bringing in everyone off the street. What have you noticed about Weaver’s shell defense? What’s new compared to last year? Ramsey moving all around? More freedom? Exotic blitz packages? Thanks Poup
Hey T-Money, I’ll answer the second part second and tell you that media reporting rules prevent us from divulging too many details, though I can tell you to expect Ramsey to move around and that, yes, you can expect the kind of “exotic” blitz packages we saw under Josh Boyer and Brian Flores. As for OBJ, it’s too early to make that determination. Far too early. Let things play out.
From Luis Rodriguez (@Elfrijol3232):
If 2020 QB 1st rd= 1983 QB 1st rd, which 2020 QB goes to SB 5 times? Which goes 4 times? Which goes once? And which of the four only goes to Pro Bowls and no Super Bowl?
Oh man, Luis, you’re asking me to look into my crystal ball and make that kind of prediction and I’m sorry but I don’t want to go there. I will tell you that for 2024, maybe Jordan Love and the Packers have the best chance because they play in the NFC and the Chargers have the worst chance because their roster still is leaky and Herbert already is dealing with a foot injury that could linger.
From edge (@theedge34):
Initially impressions of Coach Weaver’s defensive scheme?
Hey edge, I like it. And I like because it looks aggressive, and I much prefer an attacking-style defense than one that reads and reacts.
From Miller Stan (@knightsickle):
Will this be the year that Achane overtakes Mostert in touches?
Hey Stan, I don’t know … I don’t think I’m ready to make that leap because of Achane’s success last season. Obviously this will come down to injuries, but I still think Mostert will be the lead guy.
From Ziggla Wiggla (@WigglaZiggla):
Which UDFA if any has your vote to make the team?
I would look toward the secondary at either Jason Mitre or Isaiah Johnson, two cornerbacks who really have impressed me. I don’t see
From Gary Huang (@garytoobock):
Is Liam’s height working against him as a center? SB teams have great production from their centers and I don’t recall a pro bowl center over 6-6. Maybe my recall is getting worse.
Hey Gary, no, there’s something to what you say. Typically speaking, your average center is around 6-2, 6-3, so maybe there is something to that issue because it’s obviously tougher to get leverage and get under the pads of the defender at 6-6 than 6-3. I always thought this was an issue for Raekwon Davis at nose tackle, too. Maybe it's why Eichenberg has said he prefers playing guard.
From CanesPhins67 (@Dude6712):
Why are the Dolphins always injured???
Because they play footbal and it’s a physical game? No, seriously, this is training camp and if somebody is injured even a little bit, you don’t put them out there. It’s that simple.
From Omar Davila (@OmarDav98500491):
Why didn't Miami sign Connor Williams as a backup center for 6 million?
Hey Omar, this one is very easy to answer. Do you actually think that Williams would have come back to be a backup when he’ll be starting in Seattle? Then do you honestly think Williams had any desire to play in Miami after he couldn’t get the extension he wanted last season and then got hurt in his contract year. The only way Williams would have signed with Miami, in my opinion, is if he had absolutely no other option.
From Brian Z (via email):
I know it's way too early to think of this but I was always curious why the trade deadline comes and goes with barely a wimper. In hockey and baseball, as an example of 2 sports that differ, the losing teams are often sellers, and the playoff teams are often buyers. Why wouldn't it be the same in football? In Miami's case, as an example, say a key player such as Armstead, Tua, Holland, Waddle or Hill went down with an injury before the deadline, or the team just needed that extra boost, say at tight end for a deep playoff run, I don't see the reason why it isn't done more. This would be especially helpful for a team that has players in the last year of their contract, and the team isn't making the playoffs anyway. Trade this player to a contender as a half-year rental. Thus giving the player a shot at the playoffs as well. I would think more players and agents would like to have this happen. Also, a savvy GM could buck the trend and load up for a deep playoff run. Grab a few players for peanuts and help his team’s chances at winning a championship. The other sports commit an entire day of news coverage on trade deadline day. Do think this will ever change in the NFL?
Hey Brian, the biggest reason is the trade deadline is too early and when it arrives there are very few teams who are completely out of contention. Then there’s the matter of players having to learn systems, which can get tricky. It’s not like the other sports where you show up and you play; in football, you have some off-the-field learning to do. Will it ever change? Wouldn’t necessarily count on it.