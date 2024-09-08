Dolphins-Jaguars Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look for their fourth consecutive season-opening victory when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
This will be the first-ever matchup between the teams on opening day, making Jacksonville the last AFC team against which Miami started its season.
The teams both enter the 2024 season with playoff aspirations after finishing with a winning record in 2023, Miami at 11-6 and Jacksonville at 9-8.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this Week 1 matchup:
THE JALEN RAMSEY WATCH
This is way more than merely seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey facing the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2016, it's about what Ramsey will or won't be able to do because of the hamstring injury that kept him out of practice the past two weeks. Ramsey clearly is a key for the new-look Dolphins defense, which became even more obvious Friday when the team signed him to a three-year contract extension.
TUA VS. TREVOR
As Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa pointed out Wednesday, he's not really going against counterpart Trevor Lawrence, but their performance most definltely will have a big impact in the final outcome. And while we're not going to be comparing quarterbacks for each Dolphins game on their schedule, this matchup is notable because of the similarities between Tua and Trevor, from their high draft status to their summertime contract extension.
ROBINSON IN THE SPOTLIGHT
The Jacksonville game will (or should) mark the NFL debut for Dolphins rookies, starting with first-round pick Chop Robinson. Because Tahj Washington and Patrick McMorris are on injured reserve and Malik Washington was ruled out, there should be limited action for the 2024 draft class. Robinson, however, could make a big difference if he can get some pressure on Lawrence from his outside linebacker spot.
FACING JOSH ALLEN, PART 1
Again, the Jaguars' star pass rusher technically now is known as Josh Hines-Allen, but we couldn't resist the name game considering that the Buffalo Bills are coming to Miami for Week 2. It's also not just Hines-Allen the Dolphins offensive line will have to contain to allow Tagovailoa time in the pocket on those plays that are not quick throws, it's also 2022 first-round pick Travon Walker and longtime San Francisco 49ers standout Arik Armstead.
THOMAS AND TYREEK TIME
The. most intriguing wide receivers to watch in this matchup are Tyreek Hill and Brian Thomas Jr. for two different reasons. With Hill, it should go without even saying because of his explosiveness and this time because he missed practice time until this week because of a thumb injury. As for Thomas, this was a first-round pick who was linked to the Dolphins as a potential choice with the 21st overall selection and somebody that head coach Mike McDaniel said he studied ahead of the draft.