Dolphins-Texans 2024 Week 15 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to even their record at 7-7 when they face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday.
The Dolphins are coming off their 32-26 overtime victory against the New York Jets in Week 14. The Texans are 8-5 and coming off their bye, which followed a 23-20 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13.
The Dolphins and Jets are meeting for the first time in 2022 when the Dolphins raced to a 30-0 halftime lead on their way to a 30-15 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.
Here are the five biggest storylines for this year's Week 15 matchup.
1) STAYING ON STROUD
The Texans have a prolific young quarterback with C.J. Stroud and playmakers everywhere on offense with Nico Collins, Tank Dell and Joe Mixon, but protecting Stroud has been an issue for Houston, which reportedly will make a lineup switch up front. It will be up to the Dolphins pass rush — namely Chop Robinson, Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell — to keep Stroud uncomfortable in the pocket.
2) GIVING TUA TIME
Tua Tagovailoa doesn't necessarily need as much time in the pocket with his ability to get rid of the ball quickly, but the Texans have the best pass-rushing tandem in the NFL in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter and they will present a problem regardless. It's also not ideal that the Dolphins will be without both of their starting tackles, Terron Armstead and Kendall Lamm.
3) THRIVING ON THIRD DOWN
One area that's fallen a bit lately for the Dolphins is the ability to convert on third down, which will be a key in this kind of matchup. This is where the Dolphins were so good after Tagovailoa returned from IR, as they were hitting on a 61 percent clip in a four-game stretch. The Dolphins were at 25.7 percent in their first three games. Getting somewhere around 45-50 percent would be huge for Miami.
4) A RAMSEY REBOUND
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey probably is the Dolphins' best defensive player, but he didn't look like it against the Jets last Sunday. This is a big spot against a very good Houston passing game where Ramsey could make a difference for the Miami defense.
5) FAMILIAR FACES
This Dolphins-Texans matchup features all sorts of connections, starting with head coaches Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans being former colleagues with the 49ers, with a battle of offensive specialist versus defensive specialist. Then there's Dolphins DB coach Ryan Slowik going against his brother Bobby, who's the Texans offensive coordinator. It will be interesting to watch those battles. And we haven't even mentioned Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, who's a former Texans player and one-time defensive coordinator.